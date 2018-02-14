Kachchh Minerals Ltd

Kutch Minerals was incorporated as a private limited company in Apr.'81 and was converted into a public limited company in May '94. The company was promoted by Vershi Savla, Mulji Savla, Pratap Dawda, Thakeshi Gosher, Jethalal Vora, Shantilal Dedhia and Rajendra Dedhia. The company is engaged in the business of mining, processing and marketing of minerals like china clay, fire clay and silica s...> More