Kachchh Minerals Ltd.
|BSE: 531778
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE059E01010
|BSE 14:51 | 01 Mar
|2.71
|
-0.14
(-4.91%)
|
OPEN
2.71
|
HIGH
2.71
|
LOW
2.71
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Kachchh Minerals Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.71
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.85
|VOLUME
|2075
|52-Week high
|3.60
|52-Week low
|2.71
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|2.71
|Buy Qty
|1325.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Kachchh Minerals Ltd.
Kutch Minerals was incorporated as a private limited company in Apr.'81 and was converted into a public limited company in May '94. The company was promoted by Vershi Savla, Mulji Savla, Pratap Dawda, Thakeshi Gosher, Jethalal Vora, Shantilal Dedhia and Rajendra Dedhia. The company is engaged in the business of mining, processing and marketing of minerals like china clay, fire clay and silica s...
Kachchh Minerals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.92
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.41
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financial Result For The December 2017 And Limited Review Report
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th February 2018
-
STATEMENT OF INVESTOR COMPLAINTS FOR THE DECEMBER QUARTER 2017
-
Financial Results For Half Year Ended On 31St September 2017
-
-
Compliance Certificate As Per Regulation 40 (9) And 40 (10) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclos
Kachchh Minerals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.12
|0.24
|-50
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|0.12
|0.25
|-52
|Total Expenses
|0.18
|0.28
|-35.71
|Operating Profit
|-0.06
|-0.02
|-200
|Net Profit
|-0.08
|-0.04
|-100
|Equity Capital
|5.21
|5.21
|-
Kachchh Minerals Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|MFS Intercorp
|8.85
|-4.94
|3.82
|Monnet Inds.
|10.20
|0.20
|3.75
|Foundry Fuel
|4.59
|4.32
|3.68
|Kachchh Minerals
|2.71
|-4.91
|1.44
|Nidhi Granites
|16.40
|4.79
|1.23
|Elango Inds.
|2.85
|-5.00
|1.09
|Alpha Hi-Tech
|0.87
|-4.40
|0.32
Kachchh Minerals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kachchh Minerals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Kachchh Minerals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.71
|
|2.71
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.71
|Month Low/High
|2.71
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.71
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.30
|
|42.00
