JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Kachchh Minerals Ltd

Kachchh Minerals Ltd.

BSE: 531778 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE059E01010
BSE 14:51 | 01 Mar 2.71 -0.14
(-4.91%)
OPEN

2.71

 HIGH

2.71

 LOW

2.71
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kachchh Minerals Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2.71
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.85
VOLUME 2075
52-Week high 3.60
52-Week low 2.71
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 2.71
Buy Qty 1325.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 2.71
CLOSE 2.85
VOLUME 2075
52-Week high 3.60
52-Week low 2.71
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 2.71
Buy Qty 1325.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Kachchh Minerals Ltd.

Kachchh Minerals Ltd

Kutch Minerals was incorporated as a private limited company in Apr.'81 and was converted into a public limited company in May '94. The company was promoted by Vershi Savla, Mulji Savla, Pratap Dawda, Thakeshi Gosher, Jethalal Vora, Shantilal Dedhia and Rajendra Dedhia. The company is engaged in the business of mining, processing and marketing of minerals like china clay, fire clay and silica s...> More

Kachchh Minerals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.41
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kachchh Minerals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.12 0.24 -50
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.12 0.25 -52
Total Expenses 0.18 0.28 -35.71
Operating Profit -0.06 -0.02 -200
Net Profit -0.08 -0.04 -100
Equity Capital 5.21 5.21 -
> More on Kachchh Minerals Ltd Financials Results

Kachchh Minerals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
MFS Intercorp 8.85 -4.94 3.82
Monnet Inds. 10.20 0.20 3.75
Foundry Fuel 4.59 4.32 3.68
Kachchh Minerals 2.71 -4.91 1.44
Nidhi Granites 16.40 4.79 1.23
Elango Inds. 2.85 -5.00 1.09
Alpha Hi-Tech 0.87 -4.40 0.32
> More on Kachchh Minerals Ltd Peer Group

Kachchh Minerals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.30
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 53.44
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.26
> More on Kachchh Minerals Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kachchh Minerals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Kachchh Minerals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.71
2.71
Week Low/High 0.00
2.71
Month Low/High 2.71
3.00
YEAR Low/High 2.71
4.00
All TIME Low/High 1.30
42.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Kachchh Minerals: