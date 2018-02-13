You are here » Home
» Company
» Kailash Auto Finance Ltd
Kailash Auto Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 511357
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE410O01022
|
BSE
LIVE
15:15 | 08 Aug
|
Kailash Auto Finance Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Kailash Auto Finance Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.64
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.65
|VOLUME
|23541
|52-Week high
|0.64
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|21.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|38
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.64
|Sell Qty
|148044.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|21.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|38
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|0.64
|CLOSE
|0.65
|VOLUME
|23541
|52-Week high
|0.64
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|21.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|38
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.64
|Sell Qty
|148044.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|21.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|37.57
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Kailash Auto Finance Ltd.
Kailash Auto Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Kailash Auto Finance Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Kailash Auto Finance Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.43
|0.74
|-41.89
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.43
|0.74
|-41.89
|Total Expenses
|0.08
|1.58
|-94.94
|Operating Profit
|0.35
|-0.84
|141.67
|Net Profit
|0.35
|-0.84
|141.67
|Equity Capital
|58.71
|58.71
| -
Kailash Auto Finance Ltd - Peer Group
Kailash Auto Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kailash Auto Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.38%
|-0.69%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.24%
|-0.66%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.94%
|1.17%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.33%
|4.54%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.02%
|16.34%
|3 Year
|-86.55%
|NA
|17.09%
|18.60%
Kailash Auto Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.64
|
|0.64
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.64
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.64
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.64
|All TIME Low/High
|0.64
|
|48.00
Quick Links for Kailash Auto Finance: