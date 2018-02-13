JUST IN
Kailash Auto Finance Ltd.

BSE: 511357 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE410O01022
BSE LIVE 15:15 | 08 Aug Kailash Auto Finance Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kailash Auto Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.64
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.65
VOLUME 23541
52-Week high 0.64
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 21.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 38
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.64
Sell Qty 148044.00
About Kailash Auto Finance Ltd.

Kailash Auto Finance Ltd

Kailash Auto Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   38
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.33
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.03
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.62
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kailash Auto Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.43 0.74 -41.89
Other Income -
Total Income 0.43 0.74 -41.89
Total Expenses 0.08 1.58 -94.94
Operating Profit 0.35 -0.84 141.67
Net Profit 0.35 -0.84 141.67
Equity Capital 58.71 58.71 -
Kailash Auto Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
21st Cent. Mgmt. 36.50 -1.62 38.33
Real Touch Fin 29.95 38.01
Sainik Finance 34.75 3.12 37.81
Kailash Auto Fin 0.64 -1.54 37.57
Guj. Credit Corp 15.00 -2.28 37.50
TCFC Finance 35.00 -1.41 36.68
Chokhani Sec. 76.40 0.00 35.91
Kailash Auto Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.10
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.71
Custodians 0.00
Other 79.19
Kailash Auto Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.38% -0.69%
1 Month NA NA -1.24% -0.66%
3 Month NA NA 1.94% 1.17%
6 Month NA NA 5.33% 4.54%
1 Year NA NA 17.02% 16.34%
3 Year -86.55% NA 17.09% 18.60%

Kailash Auto Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.64
0.64
Week Low/High 0.00
0.64
Month Low/High 0.00
0.64
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.64
All TIME Low/High 0.64
48.00

