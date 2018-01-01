JUST IN
Kaira Can Company Ltd.

BSE: 504840 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE375D01012
BSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar 1050.00 -40.00
(-3.67%)
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kaira Can Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1050.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1090.00
VOLUME 5
52-Week high 1919.40
52-Week low 800.00
P/E 19.85
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 97
Buy Price 1050.00
Buy Qty 7.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Kaira Can Company Ltd.

Kaira Can Company Ltd

Kaira Can Company is a leading manufacturer of Open Top Sanitary Cans,General purpose Cans and Aerosol Cans. The Company started its operations in the year 1962. The Company has its production at its 3 plansts i e Anand,Kanjari and Mehsana for manufacturing of various types of OTS and General Purpose Cans for Packing Baby Food,Cheese,Butter,Fruit Juices,Processed Goods,Fish etc and the Aerosol Can...> More

Kaira Can Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   97
EPS - TTM () [*S] 52.89
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.85
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 02 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.09
Book Value / Share () [*S] 594.10
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.77
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Kaira Can Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 31.96 24.58 30.02
Other Income 0.14 0.02 600
Total Income 32.1 24.61 30.43
Total Expenses 29.17 23.09 26.33
Operating Profit 2.93 1.52 92.76
Net Profit 1 0.17 488.24
Equity Capital 0.92 0.92 -
Kaira Can Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bilcare 56.80 -4.78 133.76
Rollatainers 4.82 -4.93 120.55
Gopala Polyplast 133.00 -3.06 117.97
Kaira Can 1050.00 -3.67 96.60
Hind.Tin Works 88.20 0.34 91.73
AMD Industries 41.30 -1.20 79.17
Sh. Rama Multi. 12.33 2.07 78.25
Kaira Can Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.91
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.59
Custodians 0.00
Other 30.50
Kaira Can Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -21.05% NA 0.04% -0.92%
1 Month -31.75% NA -1.58% -0.89%
3 Month NA NA 1.60% 0.94%
6 Month -5.66% NA 4.98% 4.30%
1 Year 16.67% NA 16.63% 16.07%
3 Year -6.67% NA 16.69% 18.33%

Kaira Can Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1050.00
1050.00
Week Low/High 1050.00
1340.00
Month Low/High 1050.00
1550.00
YEAR Low/High 800.00
1919.00
All TIME Low/High 50.64
1919.00

