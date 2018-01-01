Kaira Can Company Ltd

Kaira Can Company is a leading manufacturer of Open Top Sanitary Cans,General purpose Cans and Aerosol Cans. The Company started its operations in the year 1962. The Company has its production at its 3 plansts i e Anand,Kanjari and Mehsana for manufacturing of various types of OTS and General Purpose Cans for Packing Baby Food,Cheese,Butter,Fruit Juices,Processed Goods,Fish etc and the Aerosol Can...> More