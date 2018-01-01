Kaira Can Company Ltd.
|BSE: 504840
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE375D01012
|BSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar
|1050.00
|
-40.00
(-3.67%)
|
OPEN
1050.00
|
HIGH
1050.00
|
LOW
1050.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Kaira Can Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1050.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1090.00
|VOLUME
|5
|52-Week high
|1919.40
|52-Week low
|800.00
|P/E
|19.85
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|97
|Buy Price
|1050.00
|Buy Qty
|7.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Kaira Can Company Ltd.
Kaira Can Company is a leading manufacturer of Open Top Sanitary Cans,General purpose Cans and Aerosol Cans. The Company started its operations in the year 1962. The Company has its production at its 3 plansts i e Anand,Kanjari and Mehsana for manufacturing of various types of OTS and General Purpose Cans for Packing Baby Food,Cheese,Butter,Fruit Juices,Processed Goods,Fish etc and the Aerosol Can...> More
Kaira Can Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|97
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|52.89
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|19.85
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|02 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.09
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|594.10
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.77
Kaira Can Company Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|31.96
|24.58
|30.02
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.02
|600
|Total Income
|32.1
|24.61
|30.43
|Total Expenses
|29.17
|23.09
|26.33
|Operating Profit
|2.93
|1.52
|92.76
|Net Profit
|1
|0.17
|488.24
|Equity Capital
|0.92
|0.92
|-
Kaira Can Company Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bilcare
|56.80
|-4.78
|133.76
|Rollatainers
|4.82
|-4.93
|120.55
|Gopala Polyplast
|133.00
|-3.06
|117.97
|Kaira Can
|1050.00
|-3.67
|96.60
|Hind.Tin Works
|88.20
|0.34
|91.73
|AMD Industries
|41.30
|-1.20
|79.17
|Sh. Rama Multi.
|12.33
|2.07
|78.25
Kaira Can Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-21.05%
|NA
|0.04%
|-0.92%
|1 Month
|-31.75%
|NA
|-1.58%
|-0.89%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.60%
|0.94%
|6 Month
|-5.66%
|NA
|4.98%
|4.30%
|1 Year
|16.67%
|NA
|16.63%
|16.07%
|3 Year
|-6.67%
|NA
|16.69%
|18.33%
Kaira Can Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1050.00
|
|1050.00
|Week Low/High
|1050.00
|
|1340.00
|Month Low/High
|1050.00
|
|1550.00
|YEAR Low/High
|800.00
|
|1919.00
|All TIME Low/High
|50.64
|
|1919.00
