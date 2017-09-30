JUST IN
Kaiser Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 531780 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE229G01022
BSE 11:38 | 12 Mar 1.95 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

1.95

 HIGH

1.95

 LOW

1.95
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kaiser Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Kaiser Corporation Ltd.

Incorporated in Sep.'93 as a private limited company, Kaiser Press was converted into a public limited company in Feb.'95. It was promoted by Jehangir R Patel. The company set up a project consisting of two divisions -- plastic division, for manufacturing plastic containers and printing division, for quality printing and manufacturing of self-adhesive labels and cartons, at Thane. In Mar.'96, i...> More

Kaiser Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.90
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.17
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kaiser Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.17 0.12 41.67
Other Income 0.23 -
Total Income 0.17 0.35 -51.43
Total Expenses 0.17 0.12 41.67
Operating Profit 0.23 -
Net Profit 0.15 -
Equity Capital 5.26 5.26 -
> More on Kaiser Corporation Ltd Financials Results

Kaiser Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kokuyo Camlin 116.30 0.22 1166.49
Gala Global 376.30 0.93 978.00
Linc Pen &Plast. 431.60 1.43 638.34
Kaiser Corporat. 1.95 0.00 10.26
Todays Writing 2.05 -4.21 2.63
Beckons Inds. 0.19 0.00 1.49
> More on Kaiser Corporation Ltd Peer Group

Kaiser Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.52
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 6.65
Custodians 0.00
Other 33.83
> More on Kaiser Corporation Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kaiser Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -61.16% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Kaiser Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.95
1.95
Week Low/High 0.00
1.95
Month Low/High 1.86
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.86
6.00
All TIME Low/High 0.30
7.00

