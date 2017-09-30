Kaiser Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 531780
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE229G01022
|BSE 11:38 | 12 Mar
|1.95
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
1.95
|
HIGH
1.95
|
LOW
1.95
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Kaiser Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.95
|VOLUME
|5000
|52-Week high
|6.47
|52-Week low
|1.86
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Kaiser Corporation Ltd.
Incorporated in Sep.'93 as a private limited company, Kaiser Press was converted into a public limited company in Feb.'95. It was promoted by Jehangir R Patel. The company set up a project consisting of two divisions -- plastic division, for manufacturing plastic containers and printing division, for quality printing and manufacturing of self-adhesive labels and cartons, at Thane. In Mar.'96, i...> More
Kaiser Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|10
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.90
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.17
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
Statementof Investor Compliaints For The Quarter Ended 2017-12-31
-
Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30.09.17
-
Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India For The Half Year Ended
-
-
Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30.09.17 And Limited Review Report F
Kaiser Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.17
|0.12
|41.67
|Other Income
|0.23
|-
|Total Income
|0.17
|0.35
|-51.43
|Total Expenses
|0.17
|0.12
|41.67
|Operating Profit
|0.23
|-
|Net Profit
|0.15
|-
|Equity Capital
|5.26
|5.26
|-
Kaiser Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kokuyo Camlin
|116.30
|0.22
|1166.49
|Gala Global
|376.30
|0.93
|978.00
|Linc Pen &Plast.
|431.60
|1.43
|638.34
|Kaiser Corporat.
|1.95
|0.00
|10.26
|Todays Writing
|2.05
|-4.21
|2.63
|Beckons Inds.
|0.19
|0.00
|1.49
Kaiser Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kaiser Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-61.16%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Kaiser Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.95
|
|1.95
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.95
|Month Low/High
|1.86
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.86
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|
|7.00
