Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.
|BSE: 500233
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: KAJARIACER
|ISIN Code: INE217B01036
|BSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar
|567.15
|
-4.15
(-0.73%)
|
OPEN
574.30
|
HIGH
577.00
|
LOW
559.60
|NSE LIVE 13:41 | 12 Mar
|567.85
|
-2.85
(-0.50%)
|
OPEN
575.00
|
HIGH
578.55
|
LOW
561.00
|OPEN
|574.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|571.30
|VOLUME
|60879
|52-Week high
|787.55
|52-Week low
|536.00
|P/E
|34.75
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9,018
|Buy Price
|566.00
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|567.10
|Sell Qty
|77.00
|OPEN
|575.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|570.70
|VOLUME
|216719
|52-Week high
|789.80
|52-Week low
|535.30
|P/E
|34.75
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9,018
|Buy Price
|567.20
|Buy Qty
|7.00
|Sell Price
|567.85
|Sell Qty
|43.00
|OPEN
|574.30
|CLOSE
|571.30
|VOLUME
|60879
|52-Week high
|787.55
|52-Week low
|536.00
|P/E
|34.75
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9,018
|Buy Price
|566.00
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|567.10
|Sell Qty
|77.00
|OPEN
|575.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|570.70
|VOLUME
|216719
|52-Week high
|789.80
|52-Week low
|535.30
|P/E
|34.75
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9017.68
|Buy Price
|567.20
|Buy Qty
|7.00
|Sell Price
|567.85
|Sell Qty
|43.00
About Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.
Kajaria Ceramics, started by Mr. Ashok Kajaria, a technocrat from California University in technical collaboration with Todagres, Spain (second-largest maker of tiles in the world), is the largest manufacturer and exporter of floor and wall tiles in India. It manufactures Glazed Tiles and Listello Tiles under the Kajaria brand name. It uses the latest Monoporosa technology, which is available in E...> More
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9,018
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|16.32
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|34.75
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|300.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|03 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.53
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|78.58
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|7.22
News
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|661.16
|606.68
|8.98
|Other Income
|1.77
|2.1
|-15.71
|Total Income
|662.93
|608.78
|8.89
|Total Expenses
|551.2
|494.04
|11.57
|Operating Profit
|111.73
|114.74
|-2.62
|Net Profit
|53.11
|54.96
|-3.37
|Equity Capital
|15.89
|15.89
|-
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kajaria Ceramics
|567.15
|-0.73
|9017.68
|Cera Sanitary.
|3153.05
|0.34
|4098.96
|Somany Ceramics
|653.00
|0.75
|2768.72
|Asian Granito
|462.70
|-0.75
|1392.26
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|14/09
|Reliance Securities
|Buy
|710
|Details
|21/05
|Equirus Securities
|Accumulate
|676
|Details
|26/10
|Dynamic Levels
|Buy
|580
|Details
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.44%
|-0.26%
|-0.07%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|-6.86%
|-7.84%
|-1.68%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|-18.96%
|-19.37%
|1.50%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|-20.64%
|-20.35%
|4.87%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|2.01%
|1.42%
|16.51%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|47.68%
|46.00%
|16.57%
|18.30%
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|559.60
|
|577.00
|Week Low/High
|536.00
|
|577.00
|Month Low/High
|536.00
|
|624.00
|YEAR Low/High
|536.00
|
|788.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.41
|
|788.00
Quick Links for Kajaria Ceramics:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices