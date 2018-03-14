JUST IN
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.

BSE: 500233 Sector: Consumer
NSE: KAJARIACER ISIN Code: INE217B01036
BSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar 567.15 -4.15
(-0.73%)
OPEN

574.30

 HIGH

577.00

 LOW

559.60
NSE LIVE 13:41 | 12 Mar 567.85 -2.85
(-0.50%)
OPEN

575.00

 HIGH

578.55

 LOW

561.00
About Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd

Kajaria Ceramics, started by Mr. Ashok Kajaria, a technocrat from California University in technical collaboration with Todagres, Spain (second-largest maker of tiles in the world), is the largest manufacturer and exporter of floor and wall tiles in India. It manufactures Glazed Tiles and Listello Tiles under the Kajaria brand name. It uses the latest Monoporosa technology, which is available in E...> More

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9,018
EPS - TTM () [*S] 16.32
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 34.75
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   300.00
Latest Dividend Date 03 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.53
Book Value / Share () [*S] 78.58
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.22
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 661.16 606.68 8.98
Other Income 1.77 2.1 -15.71
Total Income 662.93 608.78 8.89
Total Expenses 551.2 494.04 11.57
Operating Profit 111.73 114.74 -2.62
Net Profit 53.11 54.96 -3.37
Equity Capital 15.89 15.89 -
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kajaria Ceramics 567.15 -0.73 9017.68
Cera Sanitary. 3153.05 0.34 4098.96
Somany Ceramics 653.00 0.75 2768.72
Asian Granito 462.70 -0.75 1392.26
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.58
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 28.71
Insurance 0.35
Mutual Funds 7.02
Indian Public 11.81
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.50
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
14/09 Reliance Securities Buy 710 PDF IconDetails
21/05 Equirus Securities Accumulate 676 PDF IconDetails
26/10 Dynamic Levels Buy 580 PDF IconDetails
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.44% -0.26% -0.07% -0.94%
1 Month -6.86% -7.84% -1.68% -0.91%
3 Month -18.96% -19.37% 1.50% 0.92%
6 Month -20.64% -20.35% 4.87% 4.28%
1 Year 2.01% 1.42% 16.51% 16.05%
3 Year 47.68% 46.00% 16.57% 18.30%

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 559.60
577.00
Week Low/High 536.00
577.00
Month Low/High 536.00
624.00
YEAR Low/High 536.00
788.00
All TIME Low/High 1.41
788.00

