JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd.

BSE: 500234 Sector: Industrials
NSE: KAKATCEM ISIN Code: INE437B01014
BSE LIVE 13:22 | 12 Mar 260.75 -7.90
(-2.94%)
OPEN

268.55

 HIGH

272.00

 LOW

260.65
NSE LIVE 13:41 | 12 Mar 262.00 -6.85
(-2.55%)
OPEN

272.00

 HIGH

275.40

 LOW

260.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 268.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 268.65
VOLUME 5735
52-Week high 448.90
52-Week low 259.60
P/E 9.80
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 203
Buy Price 260.75
Buy Qty 38.00
Sell Price 263.15
Sell Qty 73.00
OPEN 268.55
CLOSE 268.65
VOLUME 5735
52-Week high 448.90
52-Week low 259.60
P/E 9.80
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 203
Buy Price 260.75
Buy Qty 38.00
Sell Price 263.15
Sell Qty 73.00

About Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd.

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd

Incorporated in Jul.'79, Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd, formerly known as Kakatiya Cements (KCL), started with a plant to manufacture ordinary portland cement with a licensed capacity of 200 tpd at Srinivasanagar, Andhra Pradesh. It was promoted by P Venkateswarlu with equity support from Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation. The project was completed as per the schedule and ...> More

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   203
EPS - TTM () [*S] 26.60
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.80
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.12
Book Value / Share () [*S] 292.59
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.89
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 35.38 76.94 -54.02
Other Income 5.36 2.3 133.04
Total Income 40.74 79.24 -48.59
Total Expenses 43.75 63.59 -31.2
Operating Profit -3 15.65 -119.17
Net Profit -5.61 8.94 -162.75
Equity Capital 7.77 7.77 -
> More on Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd Financials Results

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sh. Digvijay Cem 23.80 -0.21 336.46
Andhra Cements 9.80 -3.26 287.65
Guj. Sidhee Cem. 30.00 1.35 258.45
Kakatiya Cement 260.75 -2.94 202.60
Keerthi Indus 129.05 -2.09 103.50
Burnpur Cement 9.25 -4.93 79.66
Shri Keshav 151.15 -2.48 77.39
> More on Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd Peer Group

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.15
Banks/FIs 0.16
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 41.17
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.52
> More on Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.10% -11.55% -0.06% -0.96%
1 Month -16.32% -16.75% -1.68% -0.93%
3 Month -32.71% -32.55% 1.50% 0.90%
6 Month -31.82% -30.85% 4.87% 4.26%
1 Year -19.84% -20.29% 16.51% 16.03%
3 Year 107.77% 103.42% 16.57% 18.28%

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 260.65
272.00
Week Low/High 259.60
296.00
Month Low/High 259.60
321.00
YEAR Low/High 259.60
449.00
All TIME Low/High 14.10
599.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries: