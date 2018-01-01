Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd

Incorporated in Jul.'79, Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd, formerly known as Kakatiya Cements (KCL), started with a plant to manufacture ordinary portland cement with a licensed capacity of 200 tpd at Srinivasanagar, Andhra Pradesh. It was promoted by P Venkateswarlu with equity support from Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation. The project was completed as per the schedule and ...> More