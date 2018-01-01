You are here » Home
Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 500234
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: KAKATCEM
|ISIN Code: INE437B01014
|
BSE
LIVE
13:22 | 12 Mar
|
260.75
|
-7.90
(-2.94%)
|
OPEN
268.55
|
HIGH
272.00
|
LOW
260.65
|
NSE
LIVE
13:41 | 12 Mar
|
262.00
|
-6.85
(-2.55%)
|
OPEN
272.00
|
HIGH
275.40
|
LOW
260.00
About Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd.
Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd
Incorporated in Jul.'79, Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd, formerly known as Kakatiya Cements (KCL), started with a plant to manufacture ordinary portland cement with a licensed capacity of 200 tpd at Srinivasanagar, Andhra Pradesh. It was promoted by P Venkateswarlu with equity support from Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation. The project was completed as per the schedule and ...> More
Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.10%
|-11.55%
|-0.06%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|-16.32%
|-16.75%
|-1.68%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|-32.71%
|-32.55%
|1.50%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|-31.82%
|-30.85%
|4.87%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|-19.84%
|-20.29%
|16.51%
|16.03%
|3 Year
|107.77%
|103.42%
|16.57%
|18.28%
Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|260.65
|
|272.00
|Week Low/High
|259.60
|
|296.00
|Month Low/High
|259.60
|
|321.00
|YEAR Low/High
|259.60
|
|449.00
|All TIME Low/High
|14.10
|
|599.00
