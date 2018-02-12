JUST IN
Kakatiya Textiles Ltd.

BSE: 521054 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE092E01011
BSE 14:00 | 08 Mar 2.40 -0.10
(-4.00%)
OPEN

2.40

 HIGH

2.40

 LOW

2.40
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kakatiya Textiles Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.50
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 6.22
52-Week low 2.40
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 2.40
Buy Qty 300.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Kakatiya Textiles Ltd.

Kakatiya Textiles Ltd

Kakatiya Textiles Ltd is engaged in the business of cotton yarn spinning, yarn dyeing and cotton ginning. The company was incorporated in the year 1981 with a licensed capacity of 25000 spindles. The unit is located at Andhra Pradesh. During the year 1992-1993, the company increased the installed capacity of Spindles from 9,600 Nos to 12,480 Nos. During the year, the company opened 168 rotors

Kakatiya Textiles Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -21.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.11
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kakatiya Textiles Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 11.67 7.63 52.95
Other Income 0.05 0.01 400
Total Income 11.72 7.64 53.4
Total Expenses 11.48 7.92 44.95
Operating Profit 0.24 -0.28 185.71
Net Profit 0.12 -0.43 127.91
Equity Capital 5.79 5.79 -
Kakatiya Textiles Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Gupta Synthetics 2.36 -4.84 1.73
Anshu's Clothing 1.32 0.00 1.65
Sunday Exports 3.09 4.75 1.54
Kakatiya Textile 2.40 -4.00 1.39
Kush Industries 0.85 4.94 1.30
Aananda Lakshmi 3.62 -4.99 1.27
Source Indust. 1.05 -4.55 1.20
Kakatiya Textiles Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.72
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 45.41
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.85
Kakatiya Textiles Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Kakatiya Textiles Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.40
2.40
Week Low/High 2.40
2.00
Month Low/High 2.40
3.00
YEAR Low/High 2.40
6.00
All TIME Low/High 0.45
55.00

