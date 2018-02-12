Kakatiya Textiles Ltd

Kakatiya Textiles Ltd is engaged in the business of cotton yarn spinning, yarn dyeing and cotton ginning. The company was incorporated in the year 1981 with a licensed capacity of 25000 spindles. The unit is located at Andhra Pradesh. During the year 1992-1993, the company increased the installed capacity of Spindles from 9,600 Nos to 12,480 Nos. During the year, the company opened 168 rotors ...> More