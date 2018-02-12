Kakatiya Textiles Ltd.
About Kakatiya Textiles Ltd.
Kakatiya Textiles Ltd is engaged in the business of cotton yarn spinning, yarn dyeing and cotton ginning. The company was incorporated in the year 1981 with a licensed capacity of 25000 spindles. The unit is located at Andhra Pradesh. During the year 1992-1993, the company increased the installed capacity of Spindles from 9,600 Nos to 12,480 Nos. During the year, the company opened 168 rotors ...> More
Kakatiya Textiles Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-21.86
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.11
Kakatiya Textiles Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|11.67
|7.63
|52.95
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.01
|400
|Total Income
|11.72
|7.64
|53.4
|Total Expenses
|11.48
|7.92
|44.95
|Operating Profit
|0.24
|-0.28
|185.71
|Net Profit
|0.12
|-0.43
|127.91
|Equity Capital
|5.79
|5.79
|-
Kakatiya Textiles Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Gupta Synthetics
|2.36
|-4.84
|1.73
|Anshu's Clothing
|1.32
|0.00
|1.65
|Sunday Exports
|3.09
|4.75
|1.54
|Kakatiya Textile
|2.40
|-4.00
|1.39
|Kush Industries
|0.85
|4.94
|1.30
|Aananda Lakshmi
|3.62
|-4.99
|1.27
|Source Indust.
|1.05
|-4.55
|1.20
Kakatiya Textiles Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kakatiya Textiles Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Kakatiya Textiles Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.40
|
|2.40
|Week Low/High
|2.40
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|2.40
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.40
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.45
|
|55.00
