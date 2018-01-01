You are here » Home
Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 530201
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE629F01025
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
31.30
-0.20
(-0.63%)
OPEN
31.50
HIGH
32.10
LOW
31.25
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd.
Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd
Incorporated in 1992 Kallam Spinning Mills Limited was mainly engaged in Manufacturing of Cotton Yarn.The company is being headed by T R Dhinakaran as Chairman and K Haranadha Reddy as Managing Director.
The company is planning to commission the Hydel Projects 0.80 MW and 1.60 MW by end of 2001. This project is being financed by IREDA under the Project Finance Scheme. A Term Loan of Rs.363 lacs...> More
Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|86.85
|69.5
|24.96
|Other Income
|2.67
|2.15
|24.19
|Total Income
|89.51
|71.65
|24.93
|Total Expenses
|73.72
|58
|27.1
|Operating Profit
|15.79
|13.65
|15.68
|Net Profit
|5.12
|0.47
|989.36
|Equity Capital
|8.56
|6.85
| -
Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd - Peer Group
Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|26.98%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|36.38%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|17.85%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|76.64%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|326.43%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|31.25
|
|32.10
|Week Low/High
|30.10
|
|33.00
|Month Low/High
|23.55
|
|33.00
|YEAR Low/High
|16.32
|
|33.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.14
|
|33.00
Quick Links for Kallam Spinning Mills: