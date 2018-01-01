JUST IN
Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd.

BSE: 530201 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE629F01025
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 31.30 -0.20
(-0.63%)
OPEN

31.50

 HIGH

32.10

 LOW

31.25
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 31.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 31.50
VOLUME 24098
52-Week high 33.25
52-Week low 16.32
P/E 9.23
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 134
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd.

Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd

Incorporated in 1992 Kallam Spinning Mills Limited was mainly engaged in Manufacturing of Cotton Yarn.The company is being headed by T R Dhinakaran as Chairman and K Haranadha Reddy as Managing Director. The company is planning to commission the Hydel Projects 0.80 MW and 1.60 MW by end of 2001. This project is being financed by IREDA under the Project Finance Scheme. A Term Loan of Rs.363 lacs...

Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   134
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.39
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.23
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.51
Book Value / Share () [*S] 20.75
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.51
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 86.85 69.5 24.96
Other Income 2.67 2.15 24.19
Total Income 89.51 71.65 24.93
Total Expenses 73.72 58 27.1
Operating Profit 15.79 13.65 15.68
Net Profit 5.12 0.47 989.36
Equity Capital 8.56 6.85 -
Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Garden Silk Mill 34.00 0.29 143.07
K G Denim 54.70 -1.00 140.31
RDB Rasayans 77.70 -1.40 137.61
Kallam Spinning 31.30 -0.63 133.96
Maral Overseas 31.85 2.25 132.21
APM Inds. 55.70 -0.71 120.31
Suryalak. Cott. 72.05 -1.30 120.11
Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.96
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.15
Indian Public 49.29
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.61
Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 26.98% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 36.38% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 17.85% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 76.64% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 326.43% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 31.25
32.10
Week Low/High 30.10
33.00
Month Low/High 23.55
33.00
YEAR Low/High 16.32
33.00
All TIME Low/High 0.14
33.00

