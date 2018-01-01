Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd

Incorporated in 1992 Kallam Spinning Mills Limited was mainly engaged in Manufacturing of Cotton Yarn.The company is being headed by T R Dhinakaran as Chairman and K Haranadha Reddy as Managing Director. The company is planning to commission the Hydel Projects 0.80 MW and 1.60 MW by end of 2001. This project is being financed by IREDA under the Project Finance Scheme. A Term Loan of Rs.363 lacs...> More