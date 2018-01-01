JUST IN
Kalyani Forge Ltd.

BSE: 513509 Sector: Engineering
NSE: KALYANIFRG ISIN Code: INE314G01014
BSE LIVE 15:02 | 12 Mar 291.00 -5.35
(-1.81%)
OPEN

300.00

 HIGH

302.00

 LOW

291.00
NSE LIVE 15:02 | 12 Mar 295.00 -8.00
(-2.64%)
OPEN

300.00

 HIGH

300.00

 LOW

293.15
OPEN 300.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 296.35
VOLUME 265
52-Week high 410.00
52-Week low 267.00
P/E 41.10
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 106
Buy Price 291.00
Buy Qty 3.00
Sell Price 300.00
Sell Qty 5.00
About Kalyani Forge Ltd.

Kalyani Forge Ltd

Kalyani Forge(KFL), incorporated as Ellora Engineering Co. Pvt. Ltd. in 1979, is in the forging industry. It has commenced commercial production in 1981. The name was changed to the present one in 1992. It is having works in Sirur Taluka in Maharashtra. KFL is the first company of its kind in the country to use press forging technology to manufacture precision closed die forgings in the small w...> More

Kalyani Forge Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   106
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.08
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 41.10
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 17 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 282.05
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.03
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kalyani Forge Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 63.81 56.05 13.84
Other Income 2.44 1.01 141.58
Total Income 66.25 57.06 16.11
Total Expenses 59.7 51.28 16.42
Operating Profit 6.55 5.78 13.32
Net Profit 0.79 1.72 -54.07
Equity Capital 3.64 3.64 -
Kalyani Forge Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Simm. Marshall 111.50 -1.98 124.88
KIC Metaliks 164.85 -1.99 117.04
Uni Abex Alloy 580.00 4.88 114.84
Kalyani Forge 291.00 -1.81 105.92
Simplex Casting 154.00 3.98 92.09
Magna Electrocas 169.00 1.65 77.40
Porwal Auto Comp 50.00 -0.99 75.50
Kalyani Forge Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.61
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.88
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.51
Kalyani Forge Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.43% -5.45% 0.51% -0.32%
1 Month -12.63% -13.76% -1.12% -0.29%
3 Month -13.24% -11.17% 2.08% 1.55%
6 Month -7.43% -2.70% 5.47% 4.94%
1 Year -25.52% -22.37% 17.18% 16.78%
3 Year 2.11% 5.55% 17.24% 19.05%

Kalyani Forge Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 291.00
302.00
Week Low/High 291.00
318.00
Month Low/High 291.00
333.00
YEAR Low/High 267.00
410.00
All TIME Low/High 7.00
539.00

