Kalyani Forge Ltd.
|BSE: 513509
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: KALYANIFRG
|ISIN Code: INE314G01014
|BSE LIVE 15:02 | 12 Mar
|291.00
|
-5.35
(-1.81%)
|
OPEN
300.00
|
HIGH
302.00
|
LOW
291.00
|NSE LIVE 15:02 | 12 Mar
|295.00
|
-8.00
(-2.64%)
|
OPEN
300.00
|
HIGH
300.00
|
LOW
293.15
About Kalyani Forge Ltd.
Kalyani Forge(KFL), incorporated as Ellora Engineering Co. Pvt. Ltd. in 1979, is in the forging industry. It has commenced commercial production in 1981. The name was changed to the present one in 1992. It is having works in Sirur Taluka in Maharashtra. KFL is the first company of its kind in the country to use press forging technology to manufacture precision closed die forgings in the small w...> More
Kalyani Forge Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|106
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|7.08
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|41.10
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|30.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|17 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|282.05
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.03
Announcement
-
Board Meeting-Appointment of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
-
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017
-
Kalyani Forge Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|63.81
|56.05
|13.84
|Other Income
|2.44
|1.01
|141.58
|Total Income
|66.25
|57.06
|16.11
|Total Expenses
|59.7
|51.28
|16.42
|Operating Profit
|6.55
|5.78
|13.32
|Net Profit
|0.79
|1.72
|-54.07
|Equity Capital
|3.64
|3.64
|-
Kalyani Forge Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Simm. Marshall
|111.50
|-1.98
|124.88
|KIC Metaliks
|164.85
|-1.99
|117.04
|Uni Abex Alloy
|580.00
|4.88
|114.84
|Kalyani Forge
|291.00
|-1.81
|105.92
|Simplex Casting
|154.00
|3.98
|92.09
|Magna Electrocas
|169.00
|1.65
|77.40
|Porwal Auto Comp
|50.00
|-0.99
|75.50
Kalyani Forge Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kalyani Forge Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.43%
|-5.45%
|0.51%
|-0.32%
|1 Month
|-12.63%
|-13.76%
|-1.12%
|-0.29%
|3 Month
|-13.24%
|-11.17%
|2.08%
|1.55%
|6 Month
|-7.43%
|-2.70%
|5.47%
|4.94%
|1 Year
|-25.52%
|-22.37%
|17.18%
|16.78%
|3 Year
|2.11%
|5.55%
|17.24%
|19.05%
Kalyani Forge Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|291.00
|
|302.00
|Week Low/High
|291.00
|
|318.00
|Month Low/High
|291.00
|
|333.00
|YEAR Low/High
|267.00
|
|410.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.00
|
|539.00
