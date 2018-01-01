Kalyani Forge Ltd

Kalyani Forge(KFL), incorporated as Ellora Engineering Co. Pvt. Ltd. in 1979, is in the forging industry. It has commenced commercial production in 1981. The name was changed to the present one in 1992. It is having works in Sirur Taluka in Maharashtra. KFL is the first company of its kind in the country to use press forging technology to manufacture precision closed die forgings in the small w...> More