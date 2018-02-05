JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Kalyani Steels Ltd

Kalyani Steels Ltd.

BSE: 500235 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: KSL ISIN Code: INE907A01026
BSE LIVE 13:49 | 12 Mar 287.30 -0.70
(-0.24%)
OPEN

291.25

 HIGH

293.15

 LOW

285.65
NSE LIVE 13:41 | 12 Mar 287.50 -1.35
(-0.47%)
OPEN

291.65

 HIGH

294.00

 LOW

285.20
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 291.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 288.00
VOLUME 180304
52-Week high 469.15
52-Week low 284.95
P/E 10.27
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,254
Buy Price 287.05
Buy Qty 45.00
Sell Price 287.30
Sell Qty 46.00
OPEN 291.25
CLOSE 288.00
VOLUME 180304
52-Week high 469.15
52-Week low 284.95
P/E 10.27
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,254
Buy Price 287.05
Buy Qty 45.00
Sell Price 287.30
Sell Qty 46.00

About Kalyani Steels Ltd.

Kalyani Steels Ltd

Kalyani Steels Limited (KSL) is a part of the over $2.1 billion Kalyani Group. Established in 1973, Kalyani Steels is one of the leading manufacturers of special carbon and alloy steels, engineering and alloy steel ingots, blooms and billets conforming to international standards. The facilities at KSL are at par with any sophisticated steel manufacturers in the world. An ISO 9001-2000, ISO 14001 &...> More

Kalyani Steels Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,254
EPS - TTM () [*S] 27.98
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 10.27
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 24 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 181.42
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.58
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Kalyani Steels Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 337.13 346.35 -2.66
Other Income 7.56 1.09 593.58
Total Income 344.69 347.45 -0.79
Total Expenses 287.87 279.9 2.85
Operating Profit 56.82 67.54 -15.87
Net Profit 30.8 34.31 -10.23
Equity Capital 21.86 21.86 -
> More on Kalyani Steels Ltd Financials Results

Kalyani Steels Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sarda Energy 411.60 -1.72 1483.82
Sunflag Iron 80.20 2.23 1445.36
Technocraf.Inds. 525.10 0.09 1381.01
Kalyani Steels 287.30 -0.24 1254.35
Kirl. Ferrous 82.80 -2.76 1136.84
Kridhan Infra 105.70 -0.66 1002.04
Bhushan Steel 42.15 -4.42 954.70
> More on Kalyani Steels Ltd Peer Group

Kalyani Steels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.60
Banks/FIs 0.13
FIIs 2.88
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 2.06
Indian Public 21.45
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.87
> More on Kalyani Steels Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kalyani Steels Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.90% -7.45% -0.06% -0.96%
1 Month -14.89% -12.43% -1.68% -0.93%
3 Month -22.25% -21.62% 1.50% 0.90%
6 Month -33.13% -33.15% 4.87% 4.26%
1 Year -21.05% -21.53% 16.51% 16.03%
3 Year 87.78% 105.14% 16.57% 18.28%

Kalyani Steels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 285.65
293.15
Week Low/High 284.95
309.00
Month Low/High 284.95
343.00
YEAR Low/High 284.95
469.00
All TIME Low/High 3.15
600.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Kalyani Steels: