Kalyani Steels Ltd.
|BSE: 500235
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: KSL
|ISIN Code: INE907A01026
|BSE LIVE 13:49 | 12 Mar
|287.30
|
-0.70
(-0.24%)
|
OPEN
291.25
|
HIGH
293.15
|
LOW
285.65
|NSE LIVE 13:41 | 12 Mar
|287.50
|
-1.35
(-0.47%)
|
OPEN
291.65
|
HIGH
294.00
|
LOW
285.20
About Kalyani Steels Ltd.
Kalyani Steels Limited (KSL) is a part of the over $2.1 billion Kalyani Group. Established in 1973, Kalyani Steels is one of the leading manufacturers of special carbon and alloy steels, engineering and alloy steel ingots, blooms and billets conforming to international standards. The facilities at KSL are at par with any sophisticated steel manufacturers in the world. An ISO 9001-2000, ISO 14001 &...> More
Kalyani Steels Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,254
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|27.98
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|10.27
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|100.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|24 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|181.42
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.58
Kalyani Steels Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|337.13
|346.35
|-2.66
|Other Income
|7.56
|1.09
|593.58
|Total Income
|344.69
|347.45
|-0.79
|Total Expenses
|287.87
|279.9
|2.85
|Operating Profit
|56.82
|67.54
|-15.87
|Net Profit
|30.8
|34.31
|-10.23
|Equity Capital
|21.86
|21.86
|-
Kalyani Steels Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sarda Energy
|411.60
|-1.72
|1483.82
|Sunflag Iron
|80.20
|2.23
|1445.36
|Technocraf.Inds.
|525.10
|0.09
|1381.01
|Kalyani Steels
|287.30
|-0.24
|1254.35
|Kirl. Ferrous
|82.80
|-2.76
|1136.84
|Kridhan Infra
|105.70
|-0.66
|1002.04
|Bhushan Steel
|42.15
|-4.42
|954.70
Kalyani Steels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kalyani Steels Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.90%
|-7.45%
|-0.06%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|-14.89%
|-12.43%
|-1.68%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|-22.25%
|-21.62%
|1.50%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|-33.13%
|-33.15%
|4.87%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|-21.05%
|-21.53%
|16.51%
|16.03%
|3 Year
|87.78%
|105.14%
|16.57%
|18.28%
Kalyani Steels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|285.65
|
|293.15
|Week Low/High
|284.95
|
|309.00
|Month Low/High
|284.95
|
|343.00
|YEAR Low/High
|284.95
|
|469.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.15
|
|600.00
