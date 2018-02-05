Kalyani Steels Ltd

Kalyani Steels Limited (KSL) is a part of the over $2.1 billion Kalyani Group. Established in 1973, Kalyani Steels is one of the leading manufacturers of special carbon and alloy steels, engineering and alloy steel ingots, blooms and billets conforming to international standards. The facilities at KSL are at par with any sophisticated steel manufacturers in the world. An ISO 9001-2000, ISO 14001 &...> More