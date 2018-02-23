Kalyanpur Cements Ltd

Kalyanpur Cement (KCL), which manufactures cement, was earlier known as Kalayanpur Lime and Cement till Feb.'88. In 1982, KCL undertook a Rs 9.14-cr rehabilitation-cum-modernisation scheme which was completed in 1986-87. In 1988-89, KCL embarked on a modernisation-cum-expansion scheme with the assistance of the World Bank to increase the installed capacity from 4 lac tpa to 10 lac tpa. The scheme ...> More