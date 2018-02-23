JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Kalyanpur Cements Ltd

Kalyanpur Cements Ltd.

BSE: 502150 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE991E01022
BSE LIVE 14:31 | 23 Feb 10.37 0.49
(4.96%)
OPEN

10.37

 HIGH

10.37

 LOW

10.37
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kalyanpur Cements Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 10.37
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.88
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 10.37
52-Week low 8.97
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 10.37
Buy Qty 3900.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 10.37
CLOSE 9.88
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 10.37
52-Week low 8.97
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 10.37
Buy Qty 3900.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Kalyanpur Cements Ltd.

Kalyanpur Cements Ltd

Kalyanpur Cement (KCL), which manufactures cement, was earlier known as Kalayanpur Lime and Cement till Feb.'88. In 1982, KCL undertook a Rs 9.14-cr rehabilitation-cum-modernisation scheme which was completed in 1986-87. In 1988-89, KCL embarked on a modernisation-cum-expansion scheme with the assistance of the World Bank to increase the installed capacity from 4 lac tpa to 10 lac tpa. The scheme ...> More

Kalyanpur Cements Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   33
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -175.98
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.06
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kalyanpur Cements Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 17.55 -
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 17.55 -
Total Expenses 13.22 34.77 -61.98
Operating Profit -13.22 -17.22 23.23
Net Profit -21.42 -24.12 11.19
Equity Capital 21.25 21.25 -
> More on Kalyanpur Cements Ltd Financials Results

Kalyanpur Cements Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shri Keshav 151.15 -2.48 77.39
Panyam Cement 42.35 -3.86 71.40
Barak Valley 29.00 2.11 64.26
Kalyanpur Cement 10.37 4.96 33.05
RCC Cements 20.20 11.31
Vaishno Cement 2.80 1.82 2.51
Scan Proj. 2.94 5.00 0.84
> More on Kalyanpur Cements Ltd Peer Group

Kalyanpur Cements Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.30
Banks/FIs 15.30
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.05
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 0.25
Custodians 0.00
Other 30.98
> More on Kalyanpur Cements Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kalyanpur Cements Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.09% -0.88%
1 Month NA NA -1.53% -0.84%
3 Month NA NA 1.65% 0.98%
6 Month 15.61% NA 5.03% 4.35%
1 Year NA NA 16.68% 16.13%
3 Year NA NA 16.75% 18.39%

Kalyanpur Cements Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.37
10.37
Week Low/High 0.00
10.37
Month Low/High 10.37
10.00
YEAR Low/High 8.97
10.00
All TIME Low/High 5.77
61.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Kalyanpur Cements: