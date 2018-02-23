Kalyanpur Cements Ltd.
|BSE: 502150
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE991E01022
About Kalyanpur Cements Ltd.
Kalyanpur Cement (KCL), which manufactures cement, was earlier known as Kalayanpur Lime and Cement till Feb.'88. In 1982, KCL undertook a Rs 9.14-cr rehabilitation-cum-modernisation scheme which was completed in 1986-87. In 1988-89, KCL embarked on a modernisation-cum-expansion scheme with the assistance of the World Bank to increase the installed capacity from 4 lac tpa to 10 lac tpa. The scheme ...> More
Kalyanpur Cements Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|33
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-175.98
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.06
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Period Ended 31.12.2017
Board Meeting To Be Held On 5Th February2018 For Considering Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results F
Status Of Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
Kalyanpur Cements Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|17.55
|-
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|17.55
|-
|Total Expenses
|13.22
|34.77
|-61.98
|Operating Profit
|-13.22
|-17.22
|23.23
|Net Profit
|-21.42
|-24.12
|11.19
|Equity Capital
|21.25
|21.25
|-
Kalyanpur Cements Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Shri Keshav
|151.15
|-2.48
|77.39
|Panyam Cement
|42.35
|-3.86
|71.40
|Barak Valley
|29.00
|2.11
|64.26
|Kalyanpur Cement
|10.37
|4.96
|33.05
|RCC Cements
|20.20
|11.31
|Vaishno Cement
|2.80
|1.82
|2.51
|Scan Proj.
|2.94
|5.00
|0.84
Kalyanpur Cements Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kalyanpur Cements Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.09%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.53%
|-0.84%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.65%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|15.61%
|NA
|5.03%
|4.35%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.68%
|16.13%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.75%
|18.39%
Kalyanpur Cements Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.37
|
|10.37
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.37
|Month Low/High
|10.37
|
|10.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.97
|
|10.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.77
|
|61.00
