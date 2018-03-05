JUST IN
Kama Holdings Ltd.

BSE: 532468 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE411F01010
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 4209.25 144.90
(3.57%)
OPEN

4149.80

 HIGH

4300.00

 LOW

3877.10
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kama Holdings Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Kama Holdings Ltd.

Kama Holdings Ltd

Kama Holdings Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,715
EPS - TTM () [*S] 55.07
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 76.43
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   150.00
Latest Dividend Date 01 Mar 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.37
Book Value / Share () [*S] 808.56
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.21
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kama Holdings Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.25 -
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.25 0.01 2400
Total Expenses 0.18 0.14 28.57
Operating Profit 0.07 -0.13 153.85
Net Profit 0.02 -0.13 115.38
Equity Capital 6.45 6.45 -
Kama Holdings Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Himatsing. Seide 330.25 -0.99 3251.64
Siyaram Silk 625.80 1.85 2931.87
Vishal Fabrics 663.05 -1.04 2912.12
Kama Hold. 4209.25 3.57 2714.97
Jindal Worldwide 640.20 6.64 2567.20
Garware-Wall Rop 928.10 -0.49 2030.68
Indo Count Inds. 90.85 -1.73 1793.38
Kama Holdings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.05
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 7.40
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.52
Kama Holdings Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 5.03% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 11.47% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 33.63% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 52.93% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 61.84% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 368.34% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Kama Holdings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3877.10
4300.00
Week Low/High 3850.00
4300.00
Month Low/High 3650.00
4599.00
YEAR Low/High 2551.10
4785.00
All TIME Low/High 10.00
4785.00

