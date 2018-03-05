Kama Holdings Ltd

SRF Polymers Ltd has been created following the demerger of the three businesses-Engineering Plastics,Fishnet Twines and Polyester Films from SRF Ltd with effect from 01.01.2001. The Engineering Plastics business caters to the Nylon engineering plastics requirements of companies in the automobiles,white goods,electrical goods,telecom cables,textile machinery and electronics sectors.The polyester F...> More