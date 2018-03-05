Kama Holdings Ltd.
|BSE: 532468
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE411F01010
|BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar
|4209.25
|
144.90
(3.57%)
|
OPEN
4149.80
|
HIGH
4300.00
|
LOW
3877.10
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Kama Holdings Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4149.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4064.35
|VOLUME
|2284
|52-Week high
|4785.00
|52-Week low
|2551.10
|P/E
|76.43
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,715
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Kama Holdings Ltd.
SRF Polymers Ltd has been created following the demerger of the three businesses-Engineering Plastics,Fishnet Twines and Polyester Films from SRF Ltd with effect from 01.01.2001. The Engineering Plastics business caters to the Nylon engineering plastics requirements of companies in the automobiles,white goods,electrical goods,telecom cables,textile machinery and electronics sectors.The polyester F...> More
Kama Holdings Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,715
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|55.07
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|76.43
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|150.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|01 Mar 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.37
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|808.56
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.21
Announcement
-
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Date of payment of Dividend
-
-
Board Meeting Inter Alia For Interim Dividend On Thursday 22.02.2018
-
Kama Holdings Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.25
|-
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|0.25
|0.01
|2400
|Total Expenses
|0.18
|0.14
|28.57
|Operating Profit
|0.07
|-0.13
|153.85
|Net Profit
|0.02
|-0.13
|115.38
|Equity Capital
|6.45
|6.45
|-
Kama Holdings Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Himatsing. Seide
|330.25
|-0.99
|3251.64
|Siyaram Silk
|625.80
|1.85
|2931.87
|Vishal Fabrics
|663.05
|-1.04
|2912.12
|Kama Hold.
|4209.25
|3.57
|2714.97
|Jindal Worldwide
|640.20
|6.64
|2567.20
|Garware-Wall Rop
|928.10
|-0.49
|2030.68
|Indo Count Inds.
|90.85
|-1.73
|1793.38
Kama Holdings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kama Holdings Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|5.03%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|11.47%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|33.63%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|52.93%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|61.84%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|368.34%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Kama Holdings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3877.10
|
|4300.00
|Week Low/High
|3850.00
|
|4300.00
|Month Low/High
|3650.00
|
|4599.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2551.10
|
|4785.00
|All TIME Low/High
|10.00
|
|4785.00
