Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd.

BSE: 514322 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE535C01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 135.80 0.10
(0.07%)
OPEN

130.65

 HIGH

139.90

 LOW

130.60
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd.

Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd

Kamadgiri Synthetics (KSL), promoted by P K Goenka and others, was incorporated as a private limited company in Feb.'87. Its unit at Umbergaon, Gujarat, has an installed capacity to manufacture 21 lac mtr pa of synthetic fabrics. KSL commenced production, sales and exports in 1987. The company went public in Nov.'93 to part-finance the increase in its existing weaving capacity from 21 lac mtr pa t...> More

Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   80
EPS - TTM () [*S] 9.70
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 11 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.11
Book Value / Share () [*S] 62.39
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.18
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 76.43 60.9 25.5
Other Income 0.03 0.08 -62.5
Total Income 76.46 60.98 25.39
Total Expenses 71.34 58.95 21.02
Operating Profit 5.12 2.03 152.22
Net Profit 1.68 -0.67 350.75
Equity Capital 5.87 5.87 -
Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sh. Dinesh Mills 170.25 -4.89 86.49
KSL and Indus 8.45 4.97 85.07
Virat Inds. 169.10 -1.69 83.20
Kamadgiri Fash. 135.80 0.07 79.71
Pion. Embroider. 32.80 0.92 79.11
Bhilwara Tech 13.02 -2.11 76.04
Weizmann 43.80 1.86 75.64
Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 30.91
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 13.94
Custodians 0.00
Other 54.90
Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.62% NA 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month -12.10% NA -1.12% -0.31%
3 Month 15.62% NA 2.08% 1.53%
6 Month 99.12% NA 5.47% 4.91%
1 Year 95.96% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 175.46% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 130.60
139.90
Week Low/High 130.00
154.00
Month Low/High 125.50
160.00
YEAR Low/High 59.00
188.00
All TIME Low/High 6.85
188.00

