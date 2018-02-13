Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd.
|BSE: 514322
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE535C01013
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|135.80
|
0.10
(0.07%)
|
OPEN
130.65
|
HIGH
139.90
|
LOW
130.60
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd.
Kamadgiri Synthetics (KSL), promoted by P K Goenka and others, was incorporated as a private limited company in Feb.'87. Its unit at Umbergaon, Gujarat, has an installed capacity to manufacture 21 lac mtr pa of synthetic fabrics. KSL commenced production, sales and exports in 1987. The company went public in Nov.'93 to part-finance the increase in its existing weaving capacity from 21 lac mtr pa t...> More
Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|80
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|9.70
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|14.00
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|11 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.11
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|62.39
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.18
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended Sep 30 2017
-
-
Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|76.43
|60.9
|25.5
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.08
|-62.5
|Total Income
|76.46
|60.98
|25.39
|Total Expenses
|71.34
|58.95
|21.02
|Operating Profit
|5.12
|2.03
|152.22
|Net Profit
|1.68
|-0.67
|350.75
|Equity Capital
|5.87
|5.87
|-
Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sh. Dinesh Mills
|170.25
|-4.89
|86.49
|KSL and Indus
|8.45
|4.97
|85.07
|Virat Inds.
|169.10
|-1.69
|83.20
|Kamadgiri Fash.
|135.80
|0.07
|79.71
|Pion. Embroider.
|32.80
|0.92
|79.11
|Bhilwara Tech
|13.02
|-2.11
|76.04
|Weizmann
|43.80
|1.86
|75.64
Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.62%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.34%
|1 Month
|-12.10%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.31%
|3 Month
|15.62%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.53%
|6 Month
|99.12%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.91%
|1 Year
|95.96%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|175.46%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|130.60
|
|139.90
|Week Low/High
|130.00
|
|154.00
|Month Low/High
|125.50
|
|160.00
|YEAR Low/High
|59.00
|
|188.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.85
|
|188.00
