Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd.
|BSE: 511131
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE344D01018
|
BSE
LIVE
14:36 | 12 Mar
|
12.65
|
-0.43
(-3.29%)
|
OPEN
12.55
|
HIGH
12.65
|
LOW
12.55
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd.
Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd
Engaged in the real estate business since 1984, Kamanwala Industries (formerly Kamanwala Housing Development Finance Company) diversified its activities in 1994.
In the real estate business, the company has completed many prestigious residential and commercial complexes. The commercial building project -- Kamanwala Chambers -- undertaken by the company at Mahim was completed in 1995.
As a p...> More
Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd - Financial Results
Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd - Peer Group
Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.66%
|NA
|0.40%
|-0.70%
|1 Month
|-27.30%
|NA
|-1.23%
|-0.67%
|3 Month
|-14.53%
|NA
|1.96%
|1.16%
|6 Month
|-12.15%
|NA
|5.35%
|4.53%
|1 Year
|-19.43%
|NA
|17.05%
|16.33%
|3 Year
|-25.37%
|NA
|17.11%
|18.59%
Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.55
|
|12.65
|Week Low/High
|12.55
|
|14.00
|Month Low/High
|12.55
|
|18.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.60
|
|27.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|157.00
