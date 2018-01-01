JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd

Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd.

BSE: 511131 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE344D01018
BSE LIVE 14:36 | 12 Mar 12.65 -0.43
(-3.29%)
OPEN

12.55

 HIGH

12.65

 LOW

12.55
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 12.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.08
VOLUME 350
52-Week high 27.25
52-Week low 11.60
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18
Buy Price 12.65
Buy Qty 750.00
Sell Price 13.40
Sell Qty 200.00
OPEN 12.55
CLOSE 13.08
VOLUME 350
52-Week high 27.25
52-Week low 11.60
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18
Buy Price 12.65
Buy Qty 750.00
Sell Price 13.40
Sell Qty 200.00

About Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd.

Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd

Engaged in the real estate business since 1984, Kamanwala Industries (formerly Kamanwala Housing Development Finance Company) diversified its activities in 1994. In the real estate business, the company has completed many prestigious residential and commercial complexes. The commercial building project -- Kamanwala Chambers -- undertaken by the company at Mahim was completed in 1995. As a p...> More

Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   18
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 56.98
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.22
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.59 8.37 -92.95
Other Income 0.36 0.69 -47.83
Total Income 0.95 9.06 -89.51
Total Expenses 0.73 7.5 -90.27
Operating Profit 0.22 1.56 -85.9
Net Profit 0.06 0.93 -93.55
Equity Capital 14.09 14.09 -
> More on Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd Financials Results

Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Anubhav Infrast. 9.03 0.00 19.33
P B A Infra. 14.30 -4.67 19.30
India Green Rea. 14.70 -4.85 18.68
Kamanwala Housin 12.65 -3.29 17.82
Silverpoint Inf. 8.06 0.00 15.95
Jet Infraventure 140.00 1.19 14.70
Jay Mahesh Infra 25.15 0.00 14.21
> More on Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd Peer Group

Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.40
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 48.03
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.81
> More on Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.66% NA 0.40% -0.70%
1 Month -27.30% NA -1.23% -0.67%
3 Month -14.53% NA 1.96% 1.16%
6 Month -12.15% NA 5.35% 4.53%
1 Year -19.43% NA 17.05% 16.33%
3 Year -25.37% NA 17.11% 18.59%

Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.55
12.65
Week Low/High 12.55
14.00
Month Low/High 12.55
18.00
YEAR Low/High 11.60
27.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
157.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Kamanwala Housing Construction: