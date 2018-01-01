JUST IN
Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd.

BSE: 526668 Sector: Services
NSE: KAMATHOTEL ISIN Code: INE967C01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 95.85 1.50
(1.59%)
OPEN

95.30

 HIGH

97.30

 LOW

94.45
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 96.50 2.55
(2.71%)
OPEN

95.00

 HIGH

97.40

 LOW

94.25
About Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd.

Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd

Kamat Hotels (India) (KHIL), promoted by Mumbai based Kamat Group in 1986, operates a 245 room five star hotel 'The Orchid near Mumbai domestic airport. The company also manages two hotels -- Kamats Khandla Hotel and The Kamats Plaza. KHIL came out with its initial public offering in Oct. '94 at a premium of Rs 50 aggregating Rs 30.60 cr and 5.5 lac 14% NCDs of Rs 100 aggregating Rs 5.5 cr. Th...> More

Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   226
EPS - TTM () [*S] 12.90
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 7.43
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -24.53
P/B Ratio () [*S] -3.91
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 48.48 42.23 14.8
Other Income 1.8 22.38 -91.96
Total Income 50.29 64.61 -22.16
Total Expenses 32.52 26.38 23.28
Operating Profit 17.77 38.24 -53.53
Net Profit 6.33 30.96 -79.55
Equity Capital 24.17 24.17 -
Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Asian Hotels (E) 284.00 4.18 327.45
Asian Hotels (W) 264.25 -1.95 302.83
Advani Hotels. 59.70 4.19 275.81
Kamat Hotels 95.85 1.59 226.01
Sinclairs Hotels 401.40 0.25 223.58
Fomento Resorts 138.85 8.48 222.16
Country Club Hos 13.43 0.00 219.51
Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.90
Banks/FIs 0.72
FIIs 0.31
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.01
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.06
Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.66% -10.48% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -20.22% -19.68% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -21.31% -22.27% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 4.18% 10.60% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 218.97% 211.79% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 46.34% 50.78% 17.24% 19.01%

Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 94.45
97.30
Week Low/High 91.50
108.00
Month Low/High 91.50
127.00
YEAR Low/High 29.70
159.00
All TIME Low/High 6.05
315.00

