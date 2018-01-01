You are here » Home
Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 526668
|Sector: Services
|NSE: KAMATHOTEL
|ISIN Code: INE967C01018
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
95.85
|
1.50
(1.59%)
|
OPEN
95.30
|
HIGH
97.30
|
LOW
94.45
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
96.50
|
2.55
(2.71%)
|
OPEN
95.00
|
HIGH
97.40
|
LOW
94.25
About Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd.
Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd
Kamat Hotels (India) (KHIL), promoted by Mumbai based Kamat Group in 1986, operates a 245 room five star hotel 'The Orchid near Mumbai domestic airport. The company also manages two hotels -- Kamats Khandla Hotel and The Kamats Plaza.
KHIL came out with its initial public offering in Oct. '94 at a premium of Rs 50 aggregating Rs 30.60 cr and 5.5 lac 14% NCDs of Rs 100 aggregating Rs 5.5 cr. Th...> More
Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|48.48
|42.23
|14.8
|Other Income
|1.8
|22.38
|-91.96
|Total Income
|50.29
|64.61
|-22.16
|Total Expenses
|32.52
|26.38
|23.28
|Operating Profit
|17.77
|38.24
|-53.53
|Net Profit
|6.33
|30.96
|-79.55
|Equity Capital
|24.17
|24.17
| -
Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.66%
|-10.48%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-20.22%
|-19.68%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-21.31%
|-22.27%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|4.18%
|10.60%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|218.97%
|211.79%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|46.34%
|50.78%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|94.45
|
|97.30
|Week Low/High
|91.50
|
|108.00
|Month Low/High
|91.50
|
|127.00
|YEAR Low/High
|29.70
|
|159.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.05
|
|315.00
Quick Links for Kamat Hotels (India):