Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd

Kamat Hotels (India) (KHIL), promoted by Mumbai based Kamat Group in 1986, operates a 245 room five star hotel 'The Orchid near Mumbai domestic airport. The company also manages two hotels -- Kamats Khandla Hotel and The Kamats Plaza. KHIL came out with its initial public offering in Oct. '94 at a premium of Rs 50 aggregating Rs 30.60 cr and 5.5 lac 14% NCDs of Rs 100 aggregating Rs 5.5 cr. Th...> More