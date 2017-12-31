You are here » Home
Kamron Laboratories Ltd.
|BSE: 524604
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE276T01018
|
BSE
13:41 | 15 Jan
|
Kamron Laboratories Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Kamron Laboratories Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.14
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.50
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|18.15
|52-Week low
|7.14
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|7.14
|CLOSE
|7.50
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|18.15
|52-Week low
|7.14
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Kamron Laboratories Ltd.
Kamron Laboratories Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Kamron Laboratories Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.65
|5.22
|-68.39
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.01
|300
|Total Income
|1.69
|5.24
|-67.75
|Total Expenses
|1.46
|4.72
|-69.07
|Operating Profit
|0.22
|0.52
|-57.69
|Net Profit
|-0.08
|0.01
|-900
|Equity Capital
|5.85
|5.85
| -
Kamron Laboratories Ltd - Peer Group
Kamron Laboratories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kamron Laboratories Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-55.38%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Kamron Laboratories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.14
|
|7.14
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.14
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.14
|YEAR Low/High
|7.14
|
|18.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|
|21.00
