Kamron Laboratories Ltd.

BSE: 524604 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE276T01018
BSE 13:41 | 15 Jan Kamron Laboratories Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kamron Laboratories Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 7.14
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.50
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 18.15
52-Week low 7.14
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Kamron Laboratories Ltd.

Kamron Laboratories Ltd

Kamron Laboratories Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.87
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.60
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Kamron Laboratories Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.65 5.22 -68.39
Other Income 0.04 0.01 300
Total Income 1.69 5.24 -67.75
Total Expenses 1.46 4.72 -69.07
Operating Profit 0.22 0.52 -57.69
Net Profit -0.08 0.01 -900
Equity Capital 5.85 5.85 -
Kamron Laboratories Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Chemo Pharma Lab 38.85 0.00 5.83
Zyden Gentec 0.87 -4.40 4.83
Saamya Biotech 1.89 0.00 4.70
Kamron Labs. 7.14 -4.80 4.18
Trans Medicare 8.00 0.00 4.13
Sword & Shield 7.86 0.00 4.05
Zenith Health 0.66 4.76 3.54
Kamron Laboratories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 33.24
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 56.36
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.40
Kamron Laboratories Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -55.38% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Kamron Laboratories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.14
7.14
Week Low/High 0.00
7.14
Month Low/High 0.00
7.14
YEAR Low/High 7.14
18.00
All TIME Low/High 0.30
21.00

