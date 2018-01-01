Kanani Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 506184
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: KANANIIND
|ISIN Code: INE879E01037
|BSE LIVE 11:21 | 12 Mar
|9.35
|
0.25
(2.75%)
|
OPEN
9.99
|
HIGH
9.99
|
LOW
9.35
|NSE LIVE 13:47 | 12 Mar
|9.10
|
0.10
(1.11%)
|
OPEN
9.55
|
HIGH
9.55
|
LOW
8.60
About Kanani Industries Ltd.
Kanani industries limited (KIL) was initially incorporated on 22nd March 1983 as a public limited company under the name of Shivlaxmi Mercantile Company Limited (later changed to IMP Finance Limited).KIL was acquired by Mr.Premjibhai D. Kanani and Mr. Vinubhai L. Kanani on 9th April 2007 vide change in management and control in shareholding of the company under the name IMP Finance Limited which w...> More
Kanani Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|92
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.03
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|311.67
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|26 Jul 2010
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|4.22
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.22
Announcement
-
-
-
Submission Of Statement Of Investor Compliant For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
-
SUBMISSION OF UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT WITH LIMITED REVIEW REPORT FOR THE QUARTER/HALF YEAR ENDED
-
Kanani Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|25.08
|17.23
|45.56
|Other Income
|0.6
|0.01
|5900
|Total Income
|25.68
|17.24
|48.96
|Total Expenses
|25.61
|17.06
|50.12
|Operating Profit
|0.07
|0.18
|-61.11
|Net Profit
|-0.23
|-0.06
|-283.33
|Equity Capital
|9.89
|9.89
|-
Kanani Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|White Organic
|110.70
|-0.63
|193.72
|Gitanjali Gems
|15.05
|-4.75
|178.52
|Goldiam Intl.
|69.00
|-0.72
|172.16
|Kanani Inds.
|9.35
|2.75
|92.47
|Lypsa Gems
|22.75
|0.44
|67.07
|Uday Jewellery
|53.00
|1.05
|61.96
|Radhika Jewel.
|24.90
|-0.20
|58.76
Kanani Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kanani Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.08%
|-4.21%
|0.09%
|-0.91%
|1 Month
|-17.40%
|-17.65%
|-1.52%
|-0.88%
|3 Month
|-9.57%
|1.11%
|1.65%
|0.95%
|6 Month
|-20.49%
|-28.91%
|5.04%
|4.31%
|1 Year
|-24.54%
|-27.78%
|16.69%
|16.09%
|3 Year
|-6.59%
|-15.35%
|16.76%
|18.34%
Kanani Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.35
|
|9.99
|Week Low/High
|8.61
|
|9.99
|Month Low/High
|8.52
|
|12.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.21
|
|18.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.14
|
|98.00
