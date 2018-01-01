Kanani Industries Ltd

Kanani industries limited (KIL) was initially incorporated on 22nd March 1983 as a public limited company under the name of Shivlaxmi Mercantile Company Limited (later changed to IMP Finance Limited).KIL was acquired by Mr.Premjibhai D. Kanani and Mr. Vinubhai L. Kanani on 9th April 2007 vide change in management and control in shareholding of the company under the name IMP Finance Limited which w...> More