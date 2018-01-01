JUST IN
Kanani Industries Ltd.

BSE: 506184 Sector: Consumer
NSE: KANANIIND ISIN Code: INE879E01037
BSE LIVE 11:21 | 12 Mar 9.35 0.25
(2.75%)
OPEN

9.99

 HIGH

9.99

 LOW

9.35
NSE LIVE 13:47 | 12 Mar 9.10 0.10
(1.11%)
OPEN

9.55

 HIGH

9.55

 LOW

8.60
About Kanani Industries Ltd.

Kanani Industries Ltd

Kanani industries limited (KIL) was initially incorporated on 22nd March 1983 as a public limited company under the name of Shivlaxmi Mercantile Company Limited (later changed to IMP Finance Limited).KIL was acquired by Mr.Premjibhai D. Kanani and Mr. Vinubhai L. Kanani on 9th April 2007 vide change in management and control in shareholding of the company under the name IMP Finance Limited which w...

Kanani Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   92
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 311.67
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 26 Jul 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.22
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.22
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kanani Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 25.08 17.23 45.56
Other Income 0.6 0.01 5900
Total Income 25.68 17.24 48.96
Total Expenses 25.61 17.06 50.12
Operating Profit 0.07 0.18 -61.11
Net Profit -0.23 -0.06 -283.33
Equity Capital 9.89 9.89 -
Kanani Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
White Organic 110.70 -0.63 193.72
Gitanjali Gems 15.05 -4.75 178.52
Goldiam Intl. 69.00 -0.72 172.16
Kanani Inds. 9.35 2.75 92.47
Lypsa Gems 22.75 0.44 67.07
Uday Jewellery 53.00 1.05 61.96
Radhika Jewel. 24.90 -0.20 58.76
Kanani Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.83
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.14
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.03
Kanani Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.08% -4.21% 0.09% -0.91%
1 Month -17.40% -17.65% -1.52% -0.88%
3 Month -9.57% 1.11% 1.65% 0.95%
6 Month -20.49% -28.91% 5.04% 4.31%
1 Year -24.54% -27.78% 16.69% 16.09%
3 Year -6.59% -15.35% 16.76% 18.34%

Kanani Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.35
9.99
Week Low/High 8.61
9.99
Month Low/High 8.52
12.00
YEAR Low/High 8.21
18.00
All TIME Low/High 0.14
98.00

