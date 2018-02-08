You are here » Home
Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 521242
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: KANDAGIRI
|ISIN Code: INE292D01019
|
BSE
15:13 | 12 Mar
|
35.85
|
-2.15
(-5.66%)
|
OPEN
35.00
|
HIGH
36.00
|
LOW
34.20
|
NSE
LIVE
00:00 | 23 Aug
|
Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|35.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|38.00
|VOLUME
|1547
|52-Week high
|59.00
|52-Week low
|33.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|35.90
|Sell Qty
|103.00
About Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd.
Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd
Kandagiri Spinning Mills (KSML) was incorporated in 1976. It is promoted by the Sambandam group. Its units are located in Tamilnadu. S P Ratnam is the chairman and K R Manicka Mudaliar is the managing director. Other group concerns are Sambandam Spinning Mills and Mallur Siddeswara Spinning Mills. In the last 15 years, KSML made a fantastic growth of 1071% as its capacity went up from 3260 spindle...> More
Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|12.07
|14.16
|-14.76
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.39
|-79.49
|Total Income
|12.15
|14.55
|-16.49
|Total Expenses
|13.67
|20.03
|-31.75
|Operating Profit
|-1.52
|-5.48
|72.26
|Net Profit
|-4.55
|-10.82
|57.95
|Equity Capital
|3.86
|3.86
| -
Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd - Peer Group
Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|2.43%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-1.78%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-7.72%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-8.66%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-14.64%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-38.19%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|34.20
|
|36.00
|Week Low/High
|33.80
|
|38.00
|Month Low/High
|33.00
|
|41.00
|YEAR Low/High
|33.00
|
|59.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.60
|
|135.00
