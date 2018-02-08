JUST IN
Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd.

BSE: 521242 Sector: Industrials
NSE: KANDAGIRI ISIN Code: INE292D01019
BSE 15:13 | 12 Mar 35.85 -2.15
(-5.66%)
OPEN

35.00

 HIGH

36.00

 LOW

34.20
NSE LIVE 00:00 | 23 Aug Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd.

Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd

Kandagiri Spinning Mills (KSML) was incorporated in 1976. It is promoted by the Sambandam group. Its units are located in Tamilnadu. S P Ratnam is the chairman and K R Manicka Mudaliar is the managing director. Other group concerns are Sambandam Spinning Mills and Mallur Siddeswara Spinning Mills. In the last 15 years, KSML made a fantastic growth of 1071% as its capacity went up from 3260 spindle...> More

Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   14
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 26 Jul 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 19.34
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.85
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 12.07 14.16 -14.76
Other Income 0.08 0.39 -79.49
Total Income 12.15 14.55 -16.49
Total Expenses 13.67 20.03 -31.75
Operating Profit -1.52 -5.48 72.26
Net Profit -4.55 -10.82 57.95
Equity Capital 3.86 3.86 -
Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Raj Rayon Inds. 0.40 -4.76 13.86
Seasons Textiles 18.45 4.24 13.82
Aditya Spinners 8.25 3.13 13.81
Kandagiri Spinng 35.85 -5.66 13.80
Haryana Texprint 2.66 4.72 13.30
Kumar Wire Cloth 45.10 -4.04 12.45
H P Cotton Tex 32.60 -4.12 12.42
Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.41
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.65
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.94
Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 2.43% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -1.78% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -7.72% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -8.66% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -14.64% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -38.19% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 34.20
36.00
Week Low/High 33.80
38.00
Month Low/High 33.00
41.00
YEAR Low/High 33.00
59.00
All TIME Low/High 6.60
135.00

