Kanel Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 500236
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: KANELOIL
|ISIN Code: INE252C01015
|BSE LIVE 14:42 | 22 May
|Kanel Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Kanel Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.61
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.80
|VOLUME
|21
|52-Week high
|4.00
|52-Week low
|3.61
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.61
|Sell Qty
|1824.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Kanel Industries Ltd.
Promoted by a group of traders, Kanel Oil and Export Industries was incorporatd on 29 Jan.'92 as a public limited company in Gujarat. The company has set up a 100% export-oriented integrated castor seed processing complex at Ganeshpura (Sabarkantha district), Gujarat, where it manufactures castor oil (28,200 tpa) and castor de-oiled cakes (30,600 tpa). The company's products find application in...> More
Kanel Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-3.35
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-1.08
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31 2017
-
Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company Will Be Held On February 14 2018 At 03:00 PM
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On December 31 2017.
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30 2017
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Approve Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30TH September 2017 O
Kanel Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|11.95
|11.02
|8.44
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|11.95
|11.02
|8.44
|Total Expenses
|11.95
|11.03
|8.34
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-0.02
|0
|Equity Capital
|18.41
|18.41
|-
Kanel Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Murli Industries
|1.27
|-4.51
|9.16
|Tirupati Inds.
|10.50
|-4.98
|7.83
|Spisys
|7.90
|-4.70
|7.15
|Kanel Indust.
|3.61
|-5.00
|6.65
|Indian Extractn.
|19.35
|4.59
|6.46
|J R Foods
|6.60
|0.00
|6.27
|Divya Jyoti Inds
|6.00
|-0.66
|6.18
Kanel Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kanel Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|-0.07%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.68%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.49%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.87%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.51%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|-69.69%
|NA
|16.57%
|18.30%
Kanel Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.61
|
|3.61
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.61
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.61
|YEAR Low/High
|3.61
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.80
|
|85.00
