Kanel Industries Ltd.

BSE: 500236 Sector: Industrials
NSE: KANELOIL ISIN Code: INE252C01015
BSE LIVE 14:42 | 22 May Kanel Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kanel Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 3.61
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.80
VOLUME 21
52-Week high 4.00
52-Week low 3.61
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.61
Sell Qty 1824.00
About Kanel Industries Ltd.

Promoted by a group of traders, Kanel Oil and Export Industries was incorporatd on 29 Jan.'92 as a public limited company in Gujarat. The company has set up a 100% export-oriented integrated castor seed processing complex at Ganeshpura (Sabarkantha district), Gujarat, where it manufactures castor oil (28,200 tpa) and castor de-oiled cakes (30,600 tpa). The company's products find application in...> More

Kanel Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -3.35
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.08
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kanel Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 11.95 11.02 8.44
Other Income -
Total Income 11.95 11.02 8.44
Total Expenses 11.95 11.03 8.34
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -0.02 -0.02 0
Equity Capital 18.41 18.41 -
> More on Kanel Industries Ltd Financials Results

Kanel Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Murli Industries 1.27 -4.51 9.16
Tirupati Inds. 10.50 -4.98 7.83
Spisys 7.90 -4.70 7.15
Kanel Indust. 3.61 -5.00 6.65
Indian Extractn. 19.35 4.59 6.46
J R Foods 6.60 0.00 6.27
Divya Jyoti Inds 6.00 -0.66 6.18
> More on Kanel Industries Ltd Peer Group

Kanel Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 21.44
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 70.71
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.85
> More on Kanel Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kanel Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA -0.07% -0.95%
1 Month NA NA -1.68% -0.92%
3 Month NA NA 1.49% 0.91%
6 Month NA NA 4.87% 4.27%
1 Year NA NA 16.51% 16.04%
3 Year -69.69% NA 16.57% 18.30%

Kanel Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.61
3.61
Week Low/High 0.00
3.61
Month Low/High 0.00
3.61
YEAR Low/High 3.61
4.00
All TIME Low/High 0.80
85.00

