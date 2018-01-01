Kanel Industries Ltd

Promoted by a group of traders, Kanel Oil and Export Industries was incorporatd on 29 Jan.'92 as a public limited company in Gujarat. The company has set up a 100% export-oriented integrated castor seed processing complex at Ganeshpura (Sabarkantha district), Gujarat, where it manufactures castor oil (28,200 tpa) and castor de-oiled cakes (30,600 tpa). The company's products find application in...> More