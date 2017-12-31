You are here » Home
Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd.
|BSE: 532367
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE173B01023
|
BSE
12:09 | 21 Aug
|
Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.19
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.19
|VOLUME
|2700
|52-Week high
|0.19
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.19
|Sell Qty
|200300.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|0.19
|CLOSE
|0.19
|VOLUME
|2700
|52-Week high
|0.19
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.19
|Sell Qty
|200300.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1.29
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd.
Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd
Kanika Infrastructure & Power Limited is engaged in the infrastructure related activities in India. The company was incorporated in the year 1995. The company was formerly known as Kanika Infocom Global Limited and changed its name to Kanika Infrastructure & Power Limited in February 2006. Kanika Infrastructure & Power Limited is based in Kolkata, India.
Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd, forme...> More
Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd - Financial Results
Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd - Peer Group
Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.19
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.19
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.19
|YEAR Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.07
|
|4.00
Quick Links for Kanika Infrastructure & Power: