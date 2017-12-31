JUST IN
Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd.

BSE: 532367 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE173B01023
BSE 12:09 | 21 Aug Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.19
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.19
VOLUME 2700
52-Week high 0.19
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.19
Sell Qty 200300.00
About Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd.

Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd

Kanika Infrastructure & Power Limited is engaged in the infrastructure related activities in India. The company was incorporated in the year 1995. The company was formerly known as Kanika Infocom Global Limited and changed its name to Kanika Infrastructure & Power Limited in February 2006. Kanika Infrastructure & Power Limited is based in Kolkata, India. Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd, forme...> More

Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.98
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.10
Announcement

Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.1 0.09 11.11
Other Income -
Total Income 0.1 0.09 11.11
Total Expenses 0.16 0.1 60
Operating Profit -0.05 -0.01 -400
Net Profit -0.06 -0.03 -100
Equity Capital 13.53 13.53 -
Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Exotic Coal 3.61 -5.00 1.42
Ambitious Plasto 2.37 -1.66 1.38
Atlanta Devcon 0.95 0.00 1.34
Kanika Infra. 0.19 0.00 1.29
Madhuveer Com 1.33 4.72 1.26
T. Spiritual 0.63 5.00 1.26
Karma Indus. 0.36 2.86 1.19
Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 4.24
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 86.53
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.23
Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.19
0.19
Week Low/High 0.00
0.19
Month Low/High 0.00
0.19
YEAR Low/High 0.19
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.07
4.00

