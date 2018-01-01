You are here » Home
» Company
» Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd
Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 513456
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE791E01018
|
BSE
LIVE
12:46 | 12 Mar
|
13.35
|
-0.70
(-4.98%)
|
OPEN
13.35
|
HIGH
13.35
|
LOW
13.35
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|13.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.05
|VOLUME
|5
|52-Week high
|15.50
|52-Week low
|5.76
|P/E
|58.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|38
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|13.35
|Sell Qty
|195.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|58.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|38
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|13.35
|CLOSE
|14.05
|VOLUME
|5
|52-Week high
|15.50
|52-Week low
|5.76
|P/E
|58.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|38
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|13.35
|Sell Qty
|195.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|58.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|37.97
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd.
Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd
Promoted by the Gupta brothers in 1989 as a private limited company, Kanishk Steel Industries has an installed capacity of 50,000 tpa to manufacture various steel products like tors, rounds, squares and profiles and structurals like channels, joints, I-beams, etc. It became a public limited company in Apr.'92 and entered the capital market in Nov.'92 to fund its expansion programme.
The compan...> More
Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|51.52
|52.12
|-1.15
|Other Income
|0.2
|0.63
|-68.25
|Total Income
|51.72
|52.75
|-1.95
|Total Expenses
|50.26
|51.1
|-1.64
|Operating Profit
|1.46
|1.65
|-11.52
|Net Profit
|0.52
|-0.01
|5300
|Equity Capital
|28.47
|28.47
| -
Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.49%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-13.54%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|52.57%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|80.41%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|96.32%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|27.26%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.35
|
|13.35
|Week Low/High
|13.35
|
|16.00
|Month Low/High
|13.30
|
|16.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.76
|
|16.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|103.00
Quick Links for Kanishk Steel Industries: