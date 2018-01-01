JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd

Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd.

BSE: 513456 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE791E01018
BSE LIVE 12:46 | 12 Mar 13.35 -0.70
(-4.98%)
OPEN

13.35

 HIGH

13.35

 LOW

13.35
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 13.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE 14.05
VOLUME 5
52-Week high 15.50
52-Week low 5.76
P/E 58.04
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 38
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 13.35
Sell Qty 195.00
OPEN 13.35
CLOSE 14.05
VOLUME 5
52-Week high 15.50
52-Week low 5.76
P/E 58.04
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 38
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 13.35
Sell Qty 195.00

About Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd.

Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd

Promoted by the Gupta brothers in 1989 as a private limited company, Kanishk Steel Industries has an installed capacity of 50,000 tpa to manufacture various steel products like tors, rounds, squares and profiles and structurals like channels, joints, I-beams, etc. It became a public limited company in Apr.'92 and entered the capital market in Nov.'92 to fund its expansion programme. The compan...> More

Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   38
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.23
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 58.04
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.10
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.95
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 51.52 52.12 -1.15
Other Income 0.2 0.63 -68.25
Total Income 51.72 52.75 -1.95
Total Expenses 50.26 51.1 -1.64
Operating Profit 1.46 1.65 -11.52
Net Profit 0.52 -0.01 5300
Equity Capital 28.47 28.47 -
> More on Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd Financials Results

Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hisar Met.Inds. 76.50 -4.61 41.31
Remi Edelstahl 35.50 -5.46 38.98
Splendid Metal 1.29 0.00 38.83
Kanishk Steel 13.35 -4.98 37.97
Riddhi Steel 44.95 -0.22 37.26
Eastcoast Steel 66.80 4.95 36.07
Nova Iron &Steel 9.74 -4.98 35.20
> More on Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd Peer Group

Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.63
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 9.43
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.94
> More on Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.49% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -13.54% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 52.57% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 80.41% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 96.32% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 27.26% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.35
13.35
Week Low/High 13.35
16.00
Month Low/High 13.30
16.00
YEAR Low/High 5.76
16.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
103.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Kanishk Steel Industries: