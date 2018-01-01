You are here » Home
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 506525
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: KANORICHEM
|ISIN Code: INE138C01024
|
BSE
LIVE
14:30 | 12 Mar
|
71.50
|
-1.00
(-1.38%)
|
OPEN
73.00
|
HIGH
73.00
|
LOW
71.05
|
NSE
LIVE
14:21 | 12 Mar
|
71.35
|
-1.05
(-1.45%)
|
OPEN
73.00
|
HIGH
73.05
|
LOW
70.95
|OPEN
|73.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|72.50
|VOLUME
|16849
|52-Week high
|112.50
|52-Week low
|67.00
|P/E
|10.44
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|312
|Buy Price
|71.20
|Buy Qty
|88.00
|Sell Price
|71.95
|Sell Qty
|100.00
About Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd.
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd
Kanoria Chemicals and Industries (KCIL) is one of the leading chemical manufacturing companies in India producing aloc chemicals and Chloro Chemicals.
KCIL's Renukoot Chemical works(located at UP) is an fully integrated chemical complex primarily concentrating on manufacutre of Chloro chemicals, to name a few alkali products like Caustic Soda and its bye product chlorine, Lindane, Aluminium chl...> More
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|88.34
|68.65
|28.68
|Other Income
|3.72
|2.93
|26.96
|Total Income
|92.06
|71.58
|28.61
|Total Expenses
|83.62
|60.64
|37.9
|Operating Profit
|8.44
|10.94
|-22.85
|Net Profit
|0.6
|3.29
|-81.76
|Equity Capital
|21.85
|21.85
| -
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.78%
|-6.91%
|0.08%
|-0.90%
|1 Month
|-21.04%
|-18.41%
|-1.54%
|-0.87%
|3 Month
|-25.91%
|-29.53%
|1.64%
|0.96%
|6 Month
|-7.92%
|-7.28%
|5.02%
|4.32%
|1 Year
|4.23%
|3.63%
|16.68%
|16.09%
|3 Year
|89.91%
|88.26%
|16.74%
|18.35%
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|71.05
|
|73.00
|Week Low/High
|70.30
|
|78.00
|Month Low/High
|70.30
|
|91.00
|YEAR Low/High
|67.00
|
|113.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.02
|
|113.00
Quick Links for Kanoria Chemicals & Industries: