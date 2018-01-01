JUST IN
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd.

BSE: 506525 Sector: Industrials
NSE: KANORICHEM ISIN Code: INE138C01024
BSE LIVE 14:30 | 12 Mar 71.50 -1.00
(-1.38%)
OPEN

73.00

 HIGH

73.00

 LOW

71.05
NSE LIVE 14:21 | 12 Mar 71.35 -1.05
(-1.45%)
OPEN

73.00

 HIGH

73.05

 LOW

70.95
About Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd.

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd

Kanoria Chemicals and Industries (KCIL) is one of the leading chemical manufacturing companies in India producing aloc chemicals and Chloro Chemicals. KCIL's Renukoot Chemical works(located at UP) is an fully integrated chemical complex primarily concentrating on manufacutre of Chloro chemicals, to name a few alkali products like Caustic Soda and its bye product chlorine, Lindane, Aluminium chl...> More

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   312
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.85
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 10.44
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 24 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.07
Book Value / Share () [*S] 139.34
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.51
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 88.34 68.65 28.68
Other Income 3.72 2.93 26.96
Total Income 92.06 71.58 28.61
Total Expenses 83.62 60.64 37.9
Operating Profit 8.44 10.94 -22.85
Net Profit 0.6 3.29 -81.76
Equity Capital 21.85 21.85 -
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Gulshan Polyols 73.20 -0.07 343.31
Dai-ichi Karkari 435.00 0.94 324.07
Indian Toners 242.25 1.40 318.80
Kanoria Chem. 71.50 -1.38 312.46
Indo Amines 90.90 -0.49 299.24
Poddar Pigments 279.00 -0.98 296.02
Valiant Organics 812.35 -0.93 295.70
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.43
Banks/FIs 0.16
FIIs 0.04
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.07
Indian Public 19.55
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.75
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.78% -6.91% 0.08% -0.90%
1 Month -21.04% -18.41% -1.54% -0.87%
3 Month -25.91% -29.53% 1.64% 0.96%
6 Month -7.92% -7.28% 5.02% 4.32%
1 Year 4.23% 3.63% 16.68% 16.09%
3 Year 89.91% 88.26% 16.74% 18.35%

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 71.05
73.00
Week Low/High 70.30
78.00
Month Low/High 70.30
91.00
YEAR Low/High 67.00
113.00
All TIME Low/High 3.02
113.00

