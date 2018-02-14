JUST IN
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd.

BSE: 507779 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE694E01014
BSE LIVE 14:43 | 12 Mar 137.85 12.05
(9.58%)
OPEN

137.80

 HIGH

144.35

 LOW

135.05
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 137.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 125.80
VOLUME 30377
52-Week high 188.90
52-Week low 92.35
P/E 14.24
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 198
Buy Price 137.00
Buy Qty 2.00
Sell Price 137.85
Sell Qty 2.00
About Kanpur Plastipack Ltd.

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd

Promoted by M S Agarwal in 1971 Kanpur Plastipack started as a small scale industry and has grown to become a medium sized manufacturer of woven sacks. The company had put up a plant in Kanpur at a cost of Rs 460 lac to manufacture 1425 tpa which was later on increased to 1890 tpa. It also set up additional facilities to manufacture paper lined plastic bags. In Oct.'86 the company came out with a ...> More

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   198
EPS - TTM () [*S] 9.68
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.24
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   18.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.19
Book Value / Share () [*S] 72.38
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.90
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 73.86 61.37 20.35
Other Income -
Total Income 73.86 61.37 20.35
Total Expenses 63.76 53.82 18.47
Operating Profit 10.1 7.54 33.95
Net Profit 4.99 3.11 60.45
Equity Capital 11.94 11.94 -
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hitech Corp. 146.00 0.00 250.83
Orient Press 243.05 0.35 243.05
Radha Madh.Corp. 27.30 2.06 235.71
Kanpur Plastipa. 137.85 9.58 197.54
BKM Industries 28.65 -5.29 187.66
Sh. Jagdamba Pol 199.30 -4.98 175.38
Flexituff Intl. 60.95 -1.30 151.64
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.20
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.20
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.60
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.73% NA 0.19% -0.85%
1 Month -6.42% NA -1.42% -0.82%
3 Month 0.55% NA 1.76% 1.01%
6 Month 8.13% NA 5.14% 4.37%
1 Year 22.33% NA 16.81% 16.16%
3 Year 179.50% NA 16.88% 18.41%

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 135.05
144.35
Week Low/High 122.00
145.00
Month Low/High 122.00
163.00
YEAR Low/High 92.35
189.00
All TIME Low/High 0.58
189.00

