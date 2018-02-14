Kanpur Plastipack Ltd.
|BSE: 507779
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE694E01014
|BSE LIVE 14:43 | 12 Mar
|137.85
|
12.05
(9.58%)
|
OPEN
137.80
|
HIGH
144.35
|
LOW
135.05
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|137.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|125.80
|VOLUME
|30377
|52-Week high
|188.90
|52-Week low
|92.35
|P/E
|14.24
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|198
|Buy Price
|137.00
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|137.85
|Sell Qty
|2.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|14.24
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|198
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|137.80
|CLOSE
|125.80
|VOLUME
|30377
|52-Week high
|188.90
|52-Week low
|92.35
|P/E
|14.24
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|198
|Buy Price
|137.00
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|137.85
|Sell Qty
|2.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|14.24
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|197.54
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Kanpur Plastipack Ltd.
Promoted by M S Agarwal in 1971 Kanpur Plastipack started as a small scale industry and has grown to become a medium sized manufacturer of woven sacks. The company had put up a plant in Kanpur at a cost of Rs 460 lac to manufacture 1425 tpa which was later on increased to 1890 tpa. It also set up additional facilities to manufacture paper lined plastic bags. In Oct.'86 the company came out with a ...> More
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|198
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|9.68
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|14.24
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|18.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|07 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.19
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|72.38
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.90
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|73.86
|61.37
|20.35
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|73.86
|61.37
|20.35
|Total Expenses
|63.76
|53.82
|18.47
|Operating Profit
|10.1
|7.54
|33.95
|Net Profit
|4.99
|3.11
|60.45
|Equity Capital
|11.94
|11.94
|-
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Hitech Corp.
|146.00
|0.00
|250.83
|Orient Press
|243.05
|0.35
|243.05
|Radha Madh.Corp.
|27.30
|2.06
|235.71
|Kanpur Plastipa.
|137.85
|9.58
|197.54
|BKM Industries
|28.65
|-5.29
|187.66
|Sh. Jagdamba Pol
|199.30
|-4.98
|175.38
|Flexituff Intl.
|60.95
|-1.30
|151.64
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.73%
|NA
|0.19%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|-6.42%
|NA
|-1.42%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|0.55%
|NA
|1.76%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|8.13%
|NA
|5.14%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|22.33%
|NA
|16.81%
|16.16%
|3 Year
|179.50%
|NA
|16.88%
|18.41%
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|135.05
|
|144.35
|Week Low/High
|122.00
|
|145.00
|Month Low/High
|122.00
|
|163.00
|YEAR Low/High
|92.35
|
|189.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.58
|
|189.00
Quick Links for Kanpur Plastipack:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices