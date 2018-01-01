JUST IN
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.

BSE: 500165 Sector: Consumer
NSE: KANSAINER ISIN Code: INE531A01024
BSE LIVE 13:22 | 12 Mar 488.60 4.60
(0.95%)
OPEN

489.05

 HIGH

491.15

 LOW

486.20
NSE LIVE 13:36 | 12 Mar 490.95 6.25
(1.29%)
OPEN

487.95

 HIGH

491.90

 LOW

486.10
OPEN 489.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 484.00
VOLUME 1214
52-Week high 608.00
52-Week low 352.50
P/E 50.01
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 26,331
Buy Price 488.50
Buy Qty 21.00
Sell Price 490.50
Sell Qty 7.00
About Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd

Goodlass Nerolac Paints Ltd.(GNPL), the Indian subsidiary of Japan based Kansai Paint Co. Ltd, is the second largest paint company in India with presence in decorative paints as well as industrial paints & marine paints, enamels, varnishes, coatings, resins etc. It is the second largest coating company in India. The company markets its products under the brand names Nerolac, Glossolite, Goody, All

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   26,331
EPS - TTM () [*S] 9.77
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 50.01
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.62
Book Value / Share () [*S] 53.70
P/B Ratio () [*S] 9.10
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1145.01 1008.46 13.54
Other Income 19.76 24.63 -19.77
Total Income 1164.77 1033.09 12.75
Total Expenses 952.77 826.92 15.22
Operating Profit 212 206.17 2.83
Net Profit 125.15 123.96 0.96
Equity Capital 53.89 53.89 -
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Asian Paints 1130.00 0.20 108389.60
Kansai Nerolac 488.60 0.95 26330.65
Berger Paints 245.60 -0.47 23847.76
Akzo Nobel 1741.00 -0.90 8123.51
Shalimar Paints 149.40 -1.61 336.15
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.99
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 6.52
Insurance 4.74
Mutual Funds 4.14
Indian Public 8.47
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.96
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
16/10 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 482 PDF IconDetails
29/07 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 341 PDF IconDetails
28/04 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 291 PDF IconDetails
11/04 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 282 PDF IconDetails
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.46% 0.56% -0.07% -1.00%
1 Month -2.72% -2.66% -1.69% -0.97%
3 Month -2.80% -1.56% 1.49% 0.86%
6 Month -0.31% 2.39% 4.86% 4.22%
1 Year 35.50% 33.12% 16.50% 15.98%
3 Year 116.00% 116.76% 16.56% 18.24%

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 486.20
491.15
Week Low/High 472.60
500.00
Month Low/High 472.60
513.00
YEAR Low/High 352.50
608.00
All TIME Low/High 1.21
608.00

