Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.
|BSE: 500165
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: KANSAINER
|ISIN Code: INE531A01024
|
BSE
LIVE
13:22 | 12 Mar
|
488.60
|
4.60
(0.95%)
|
OPEN
489.05
|
HIGH
491.15
|
LOW
486.20
|
NSE
LIVE
13:36 | 12 Mar
|
490.95
|
6.25
(1.29%)
|
OPEN
487.95
|
HIGH
491.90
|
LOW
486.10
About Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd
Goodlass Nerolac Paints Ltd.(GNPL), the Indian subsidiary of Japan based Kansai Paint Co. Ltd, is the second largest paint company in India with presence in decorative paints as well as industrial paints & marine paints, enamels, varnishes, coatings, resins etc. It is the second largest coating company in India. The company markets its products under the brand names Nerolac, Glossolite, Goody, All...> More
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1145.01
|1008.46
|13.54
|Other Income
|19.76
|24.63
|-19.77
|Total Income
|1164.77
|1033.09
|12.75
|Total Expenses
|952.77
|826.92
|15.22
|Operating Profit
|212
|206.17
|2.83
|Net Profit
|125.15
|123.96
|0.96
|Equity Capital
|53.89
|53.89
| -
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd - Peer Group
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd - Research Reports
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.46%
|0.56%
|-0.07%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-2.72%
|-2.66%
|-1.69%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|-2.80%
|-1.56%
|1.49%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|-0.31%
|2.39%
|4.86%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|35.50%
|33.12%
|16.50%
|15.98%
|3 Year
|116.00%
|116.76%
|16.56%
|18.24%
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|486.20
|
|491.15
|Week Low/High
|472.60
|
|500.00
|Month Low/High
|472.60
|
|513.00
|YEAR Low/High
|352.50
|
|608.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.21
|
|608.00
