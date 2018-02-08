JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Kapashi Commercial Ltd

Kapashi Commercial Ltd.

BSE: 512399 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE017I01019
BSE LIVE 13:38 | 06 Mar 91.40 1.75
(1.95%)
OPEN

91.40

 HIGH

91.40

 LOW

91.40
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kapashi Commercial Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 91.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 89.65
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 91.40
52-Week low 45.00
P/E 46.63
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 91.40
CLOSE 89.65
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 91.40
52-Week low 45.00
P/E 46.63
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Kapashi Commercial Ltd.

Kapashi Commercial Ltd

Kapashi Commercial Limited was promoted by highly qualified and established team of industrialists specialising in designing, manufacturing and in the engineering business of iron and steel. Over the years they have diversified in field of development and trading in ferrous and non-ferrous metals as also the stock market. The company was incorporated in the year 1985....> More

Kapashi Commercial Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.96
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 46.63
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 49.39
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.85
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kapashi Commercial Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.12 0.19 -36.84
Other Income -
Total Income 0.12 0.19 -36.84
Total Expenses 0.02 0.03 -33.33
Operating Profit 0.1 0.16 -37.5
Net Profit 0.07 0.14 -50
Equity Capital 1 1 -
> More on Kapashi Commercial Ltd Financials Results

Kapashi Commercial Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nam Securities 30.55 4.98 9.32
Apoorva Leasing 4.60 -1.08 9.19
Blueblood Ventu 30.50 -3.17 9.15
Kapashi Commerc. 91.40 1.95 9.14
Sugal & Damani 14.35 -4.97 8.97
Vantage Corp. 16.25 -3.27 8.95
Dhanlaxmi Cotex 18.00 4.96 8.77
> More on Kapashi Commercial Ltd Peer Group

Kapashi Commercial Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.54
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 17.97
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.49
> More on Kapashi Commercial Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kapashi Commercial Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.57% -0.36%
1 Month NA NA -1.05% -0.32%
3 Month 68.95% NA 2.14% 1.51%
6 Month NA NA 5.54% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.25% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.31% 19.01%

Kapashi Commercial Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 91.40
91.40
Week Low/High 91.40
91.00
Month Low/High 89.65
91.00
YEAR Low/High 45.00
91.00
All TIME Low/High 28.00
145.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Kapashi Commercial: