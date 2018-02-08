Kapashi Commercial Ltd.
About Kapashi Commercial Ltd.
Kapashi Commercial Limited was promoted by highly qualified and established team of industrialists specialising in designing, manufacturing and in the engineering business of iron and steel. Over the years they have diversified in field of development and trading in ferrous and non-ferrous metals as also the stock market. The company was incorporated in the year 1985....> More
Kapashi Commercial Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.96
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|46.63
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|49.39
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.85
Kapashi Commercial Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.12
|0.19
|-36.84
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.12
|0.19
|-36.84
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.03
|-33.33
|Operating Profit
|0.1
|0.16
|-37.5
|Net Profit
|0.07
|0.14
|-50
|Equity Capital
|1
|1
|-
Kapashi Commercial Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Nam Securities
|30.55
|4.98
|9.32
|Apoorva Leasing
|4.60
|-1.08
|9.19
|Blueblood Ventu
|30.50
|-3.17
|9.15
|Kapashi Commerc.
|91.40
|1.95
|9.14
|Sugal & Damani
|14.35
|-4.97
|8.97
|Vantage Corp.
|16.25
|-3.27
|8.95
|Dhanlaxmi Cotex
|18.00
|4.96
|8.77
Kapashi Commercial Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kapashi Commercial Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.57%
|-0.36%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.05%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|68.95%
|NA
|2.14%
|1.51%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.54%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.25%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.31%
|19.01%
Kapashi Commercial Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|91.40
|
|91.40
|Week Low/High
|91.40
|
|91.00
|Month Low/High
|89.65
|
|91.00
|YEAR Low/High
|45.00
|
|91.00
|All TIME Low/High
|28.00
|
|145.00
