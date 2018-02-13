Kapil Cotex Ltd.
|BSE: 512036
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE393H01016
|BSE LIVE 14:33 | 07 Mar
|109.00
|
-5.00
(-4.39%)
|
OPEN
109.00
|
HIGH
109.00
|
LOW
109.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Kapil Cotex Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|109.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|114.00
|VOLUME
|26
|52-Week high
|145.00
|52-Week low
|109.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|109.00
|Sell Qty
|24.00
About Kapil Cotex Ltd.
Kapil Cotex Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|11
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|17.28
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.31
Announcement
-
-
Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Will Be Held On Tuesday February 13 2018
-
Statement Of Invest Compliants For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Financial Results For The Quarter & Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
-
-
Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Will Be Held On Thursday December 14 2017 Inter Ali
Kapil Cotex Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.09
|-
|Total Income
|0.09
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.08
|-
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|1.04
|1.04
|-
Kapil Cotex Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ritesh Prop
|10.00
|0.00
|11.59
|Runeecha Textile
|4.88
|4.95
|11.50
|Nakoda
|0.38
|0.00
|11.40
|Kapil Cotex
|109.00
|-4.39
|11.34
|Addi Inds.
|10.50
|0.00
|11.34
|Pradip Overseas
|2.28
|-0.87
|11.04
|Jattashankar Ind
|25.00
|-4.58
|10.97
Kapil Cotex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kapil Cotex Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.54%
|-0.46%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.08%
|-0.42%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.11%
|1.41%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.51%
|4.79%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.21%
|16.62%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.28%
|18.89%
Kapil Cotex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|109.00
|
|109.00
|Week Low/High
|109.00
|
|109.00
|Month Low/High
|109.00
|
|119.00
|YEAR Low/High
|109.00
|
|145.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.00
|
|169.00
