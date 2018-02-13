JUST IN
Kapil Cotex Ltd.

BSE: 512036 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE393H01016
BSE LIVE 14:33 | 07 Mar 109.00 -5.00
(-4.39%)
OPEN

109.00

 HIGH

109.00

 LOW

109.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kapil Cotex Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Kapil Cotex Ltd.

Kapil Cotex Ltd

Kapil Cotex Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.28
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Kapil Cotex Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.09 -
Total Income 0.09 -
Total Expenses 0.08 -
Operating Profit 0.01 -
Net Profit 0.01 -
Equity Capital 1.04 1.04 -
Kapil Cotex Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ritesh Prop 10.00 0.00 11.59
Runeecha Textile 4.88 4.95 11.50
Nakoda 0.38 0.00 11.40
Kapil Cotex 109.00 -4.39 11.34
Addi Inds. 10.50 0.00 11.34
Pradip Overseas 2.28 -0.87 11.04
Jattashankar Ind 25.00 -4.58 10.97
Kapil Cotex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.37
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 35.85
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.78
Kapil Cotex Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.54% -0.46%
1 Month NA NA -1.08% -0.42%
3 Month NA NA 2.11% 1.41%
6 Month NA NA 5.51% 4.79%
1 Year NA NA 17.21% 16.62%
3 Year NA NA 17.28% 18.89%

Kapil Cotex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 109.00
109.00
Week Low/High 109.00
109.00
Month Low/High 109.00
119.00
YEAR Low/High 109.00
145.00
All TIME Low/High 5.00
169.00

