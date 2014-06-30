JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Karma Industries Ltd

Karma Industries Ltd.

BSE: 512585 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE416F01019
BSE LIVE 14:27 | 23 Nov Karma Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Karma Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.34
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.35
VOLUME 53000
52-Week high 0.36
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.34
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 0.36
Sell Qty 27523.00
OPEN 0.34
CLOSE 0.35
VOLUME 53000
52-Week high 0.36
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.34
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 0.36
Sell Qty 27523.00

About Karma Industries Ltd.

Karma Industries Ltd

Incorporated as Laxman Kumar Birla pvt Ltd on 13 Aug.'77, with the object of trading and dealing in synthetic fabrics and yarn, the company was later on converted into a public limited company and renamed as Scana (India) [SCIL]. It was promoted by Sushiladevi Birla and Nandita S Damani. Till 1982 it was engaged in trading activity on a small scale. In 1982 the company established its colou...> More

Karma Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   3.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.14
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Karma Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2014 Jun 2013 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.23 -95.65
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.23 95.65
Net Profit -0.01 -0.23 95.65
Equity Capital 33 33 -
> More on Karma Industries Ltd Financials Results

Karma Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kanika Infra. 0.19 0.00 1.29
T. Spiritual 0.63 5.00 1.26
Madhuveer Com 1.33 4.72 1.26
Karma Indus. 0.36 2.86 1.19
Lesha Inds. 9.56 -1.95 1.08
Stratmont Indus. 7.23 0.14 1.08
Sunitee Chem. 0.20 0.00 1.04
> More on Karma Industries Ltd Peer Group

Karma Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.09
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 67.36
Custodians 0.00
Other 32.55
> More on Karma Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Karma Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.56% -0.34%
1 Month NA NA -1.07% -0.31%
3 Month NA NA 2.13% 1.53%
6 Month NA NA 5.52% 4.91%
1 Year NA NA 17.23% 16.75%
3 Year -42.86% NA 17.30% 19.02%

Karma Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.34
0.36
Week Low/High 0.00
0.36
Month Low/High 0.00
0.36
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.36
All TIME Low/High 0.34
319.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Karma Industries: