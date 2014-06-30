Karma Industries Ltd.
|OPEN
|0.34
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.35
|VOLUME
|53000
|52-Week high
|0.36
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.34
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|0.36
|Sell Qty
|27523.00
About Karma Industries Ltd.
Incorporated as Laxman Kumar Birla pvt Ltd on 13 Aug.'77, with the object of trading and dealing in synthetic fabrics and yarn, the company was later on converted into a public limited company and renamed as Scana (India) [SCIL]. It was promoted by Sushiladevi Birla and Nandita S Damani. Till 1982 it was engaged in trading activity on a small scale. In 1982 the company established its colou...> More
Karma Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|3.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|17.14
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.02
Karma Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2014
|Jun 2013
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.23
|-95.65
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-0.23
|95.65
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-0.23
|95.65
|Equity Capital
|33
|33
|-
Karma Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kanika Infra.
|0.19
|0.00
|1.29
|T. Spiritual
|0.63
|5.00
|1.26
|Madhuveer Com
|1.33
|4.72
|1.26
|Karma Indus.
|0.36
|2.86
|1.19
|Lesha Inds.
|9.56
|-1.95
|1.08
|Stratmont Indus.
|7.23
|0.14
|1.08
|Sunitee Chem.
|0.20
|0.00
|1.04
Karma Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Karma Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.56%
|-0.34%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.07%
|-0.31%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.13%
|1.53%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.52%
|4.91%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.23%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-42.86%
|NA
|17.30%
|19.02%
Karma Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.34
|
|0.36
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.36
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.36
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.36
|All TIME Low/High
|0.34
|
|319.00
