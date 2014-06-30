Karma Industries Ltd

Incorporated as Laxman Kumar Birla pvt Ltd on 13 Aug.'77, with the object of trading and dealing in synthetic fabrics and yarn, the company was later on converted into a public limited company and renamed as Scana (India) [SCIL]. It was promoted by Sushiladevi Birla and Nandita S Damani. Till 1982 it was engaged in trading activity on a small scale. In 1982 the company established its colou...> More