Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd.

BSE: 531363 Sector: Industrials
NSE: KARURKCP ISIN Code: INE727F01019
BSE 15:07 | 19 Jun Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 00:00 | 29 Jan Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 46.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 48.90
VOLUME 3220
52-Week high 56.95
52-Week low 44.50
P/E 7.43
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 55
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 46.50
Sell Qty 980.00
About Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd.

Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd

Karur KCP Packaging Ltd(KKPL), promoted by K.C. Palanisamy is into manufacture of Extensible Sack Kraft Paper, Paper Bags and PP Bags. The company operates three divisions Pondy Paper Division, Poly Propylene Division and FIBC Division.

Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   55
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.26
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 7.43
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 149.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2016 Dec 2015 % Chg
Net Sales 87.93 114.75 -23.37
Other Income -
Total Income 87.93 114.75 -23.37
Total Expenses 71.69 100.94 -28.98
Operating Profit 16.24 13.81 17.6
Net Profit 1.28 -1.8 171.11
Equity Capital 11.72 11.25 -
Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sh. Rama Multi. 12.33 2.07 78.25
Hind.Adhesive 112.20 0.18 57.45
Commerl. Synbags 46.50 6.04 54.96
Karur KCP Pack. 46.50 -4.91 54.50
Rishi Tech. 66.95 2.84 49.48
Polyspin Exports 120.50 -4.97 48.20
Shetron 51.80 1.77 46.62
Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.01
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 11.32
Custodians 10.67
Other 23.00
Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -23.77% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 46.50
46.50
Week Low/High 0.00
46.50
Month Low/High 0.00
46.50
YEAR Low/High 44.50
57.00
All TIME Low/High 14.50
101.00

