You are here » Home
» Company
» Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd
Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd.
|BSE: 531363
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: KARURKCP
|ISIN Code: INE727F01019
|
BSE
15:07 | 19 Jun
|
Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
00:00 | 29 Jan
|
Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|46.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|48.90
|VOLUME
|3220
|52-Week high
|56.95
|52-Week low
|44.50
|P/E
|7.43
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|55
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|46.50
|Sell Qty
|980.00
|OPEN
|65.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|64.75
|VOLUME
|467
|52-Week high
|67.70
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|7.43
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|55
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|46.50
|CLOSE
|48.90
|VOLUME
|3220
|52-Week high
|56.95
|52-Week low
|44.50
|P/E
|7.43
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|55
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|46.50
|Sell Qty
|980.00
|OPEN
|65.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|64.75
|VOLUME
|467
|52-Week high
|67.70
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|7.43
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|54.50
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd.
Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd
Karur KCP Packaging Ltd(KKPL), promoted by K.C. Palanisamy is into manufacture of Extensible Sack Kraft Paper, Paper Bags and PP Bags.
The company operates three divisions Pondy Paper Division, Poly Propylene Division and FIBC Division.
...> More
Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2016
|Dec 2015
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|87.93
|114.75
|-23.37
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|87.93
|114.75
|-23.37
|Total Expenses
|71.69
|100.94
|-28.98
|Operating Profit
|16.24
|13.81
|17.6
|Net Profit
|1.28
|-1.8
|171.11
|Equity Capital
|11.72
|11.25
| -
Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd - Peer Group
Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-23.77%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|46.50
|
|46.50
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|46.50
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|46.50
|YEAR Low/High
|44.50
|
|57.00
|All TIME Low/High
|14.50
|
|101.00
Quick Links for Karur KCP Packkagings: