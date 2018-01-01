JUST IN
Karuturi Global Ltd.

BSE: 531687 Sector: Others
NSE: KGL ISIN Code: INE299C01024
BSE 15:11 | 12 Mar 2.02 0.09
(4.66%)
OPEN

2.02

 HIGH

2.02

 LOW

2.02
NSE 15:14 | 12 Mar 2.00 0.05
(2.56%)
OPEN

2.00

 HIGH

2.00

 LOW

2.00
OPEN 2.02
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.93
VOLUME 528376
52-Week high 3.17
52-Week low 1.02
P/E 28.86
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 303
Buy Price 2.02
Buy Qty 1012401.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Karuturi Global Ltd.

Karuturi Global Ltd

Karuturi Global Limited (KGL) was blossomed on 26th December of the year 1994 as a Karuturi Floritech in Doddaballapur, near Bangalore with an annual capacity to process 12 million premium cut roses at its state-of-the-art facilities (a 100% EOU unit for floriculture). KGL is engaged in three businesses, such as floriculture, processing foods - gherkins, and information technology. Promoted by Ram...> More

Karuturi Global Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   303
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.07
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 28.86
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.08
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Karuturi Global Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 54.24 45.09 20.29
Other Income 26.38 38.26 -31.05
Total Income 80.62 83.35 -3.28
Total Expenses 40.38 37.97 6.35
Operating Profit 40.25 45.38 -11.3
Net Profit 33.68 21.01 60.3
Equity Capital 149.75 149.75 -
> More on Karuturi Global Ltd Financials Results

Karuturi Global Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Riddhi Siddhi Gl 604.95 -1.16 431.93
Sukhjit Starch 453.05 -1.53 334.35
Binani Inds 96.50 -2.08 302.72
Karuturi Global 2.02 4.66 302.50
Cupid 269.25 -1.66 299.41
Oriental Veneer 516.95 0.76 278.64
Majestic Researc 240.00 3.67 240.72
> More on Karuturi Global Ltd Peer Group

Karuturi Global Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 24.47
Banks/FIs 5.11
FIIs 6.33
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 53.27
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.56
> More on Karuturi Global Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Karuturi Global Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 6.88% 2.56% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -24.91% -24.53% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 35.57% 53.85% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 34.67% 37.93% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 44.29% 42.86% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 2.54% 2.56% 17.24% 19.01%

Karuturi Global Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.02
2.02
Week Low/High 1.73
2.02
Month Low/High 1.64
3.00
YEAR Low/High 1.02
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.04
44.00

