Karuturi Global Ltd.
|BSE: 531687
|Sector: Others
|NSE: KGL
|ISIN Code: INE299C01024
|BSE 15:11 | 12 Mar
|2.02
|
0.09
(4.66%)
|
OPEN
2.02
|
HIGH
2.02
|
LOW
2.02
|NSE 15:14 | 12 Mar
|2.00
|
0.05
(2.56%)
|
OPEN
2.00
|
HIGH
2.00
|
LOW
2.00
|OPEN
|2.02
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.93
|VOLUME
|528376
|52-Week high
|3.17
|52-Week low
|1.02
|P/E
|28.86
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|303
|Buy Price
|2.02
|Buy Qty
|1012401.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.95
|VOLUME
|311904
|52-Week high
|3.10
|52-Week low
|1.00
|P/E
|28.86
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|303
|Buy Price
|2.00
|Buy Qty
|2160860.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2.02
|CLOSE
|1.93
|VOLUME
|528376
|52-Week high
|3.17
|52-Week low
|1.02
|P/E
|28.86
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|303
|Buy Price
|2.02
|Buy Qty
|1012401.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.95
|VOLUME
|311904
|52-Week high
|3.10
|52-Week low
|1.00
|P/E
|28.86
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|302.50
|Buy Price
|2.00
|Buy Qty
|2160860.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Karuturi Global Ltd.
Karuturi Global Limited (KGL) was blossomed on 26th December of the year 1994 as a Karuturi Floritech in Doddaballapur, near Bangalore with an annual capacity to process 12 million premium cut roses at its state-of-the-art facilities (a 100% EOU unit for floriculture). KGL is engaged in three businesses, such as floriculture, processing foods - gherkins, and information technology. Promoted by Ram...> More
Karuturi Global Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|303
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.07
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|28.86
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|16 Sep 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.08
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.20
Karuturi Global Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|54.24
|45.09
|20.29
|Other Income
|26.38
|38.26
|-31.05
|Total Income
|80.62
|83.35
|-3.28
|Total Expenses
|40.38
|37.97
|6.35
|Operating Profit
|40.25
|45.38
|-11.3
|Net Profit
|33.68
|21.01
|60.3
|Equity Capital
|149.75
|149.75
|-
Karuturi Global Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Riddhi Siddhi Gl
|604.95
|-1.16
|431.93
|Sukhjit Starch
|453.05
|-1.53
|334.35
|Binani Inds
|96.50
|-2.08
|302.72
|Karuturi Global
|2.02
|4.66
|302.50
|Cupid
|269.25
|-1.66
|299.41
|Oriental Veneer
|516.95
|0.76
|278.64
|Majestic Researc
|240.00
|3.67
|240.72
Karuturi Global Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Karuturi Global Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|6.88%
|2.56%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-24.91%
|-24.53%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|35.57%
|53.85%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|34.67%
|37.93%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|44.29%
|42.86%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|2.54%
|2.56%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Karuturi Global Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.02
|
|2.02
|Week Low/High
|1.73
|
|2.02
|Month Low/High
|1.64
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.02
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.04
|
|44.00
Quick Links for Karuturi Global:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices