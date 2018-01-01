Karuturi Global Ltd

Karuturi Global Limited (KGL) was blossomed on 26th December of the year 1994 as a Karuturi Floritech in Doddaballapur, near Bangalore with an annual capacity to process 12 million premium cut roses at its state-of-the-art facilities (a 100% EOU unit for floriculture). KGL is engaged in three businesses, such as floriculture, processing foods - gherkins, and information technology. Promoted by Ram...> More