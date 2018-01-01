JUST IN
Karuturi Global Ltd.

BSE: 531687 Sector: Others
NSE: KGL ISIN Code: INE299C01024
BSE 15:11 | 12 Mar 2.02 0.09
(4.66%)
OPEN

2.02

 HIGH

2.02

 LOW

2.02
NSE 15:14 | 12 Mar 2.00 0.05
(2.56%)
OPEN

2.00

 HIGH

2.00

 LOW

2.00
Karuturi Global Ltd. (KGL) - Company Information

Karuturi Global Ltd

Karuturi Global Limited (KGL) was blossomed on 26th December of the year 1994 as a Karuturi Floritech in Doddaballapur, near Bangalore with an annual capacity to process 12 million premium cut roses at its state-of-the-art facilities (a 100% EOU unit for floriculture). KGL is engaged in three businesses, such as floriculture, processing foods - gherkins, and information technology. Promoted by Ram...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Chairman & Managing Director : Sai Ramakrishna Karuturi
Whole-time Director : Anitha Karuturi
Independent Director : S Mahendra Kumar
Independent Director : Sunil Gupta
Independent Director : Ananta Chandrakanth Darshan
Addtnl Independent Director : Ashok Herur
Executive Director : Yeshoda Karuturi
Company Secretary : Khusbhoo Sharma
AUDITOR : G G Patil & Company/H Muralidhar
IND NAME : Miscellaneous
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
#9/56 1ST Cross 8TH Main, Sadashivanagar Upper Palace Or,Bangalore,Karnataka-560080
Ph : 91-80-5650052
WEBSITE : http://www.karuturi.com
E-mail : investorrelations@karuturi.com

