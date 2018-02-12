Katare Spinning Mills Ltd

Katare Spinning Mills, incorporated on August 8, 1980 at Solapur in Maharashtra. The company manufactures textiles. It engages in spinning and cotton blending operations. Katare Spinning Mills offers cotton and synthetic yarn and is based in Solapur, India. The company was promoted by Tulsidas T Katare and members of his family. The company manufactures cotton yarn. It set up a spinning mill wi...> More