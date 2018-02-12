JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Katare Spinning Mills Ltd

Katare Spinning Mills Ltd.

BSE: 502933 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE498G01015
BSE LIVE 15:23 | 09 Mar 13.67 0.65
(4.99%)
OPEN

13.67

 HIGH

13.67

 LOW

13.67
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Katare Spinning Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 13.67
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.02
VOLUME 775
52-Week high 19.70
52-Week low 12.40
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 13.67
Buy Qty 45.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 13.67
CLOSE 13.02
VOLUME 775
52-Week high 19.70
52-Week low 12.40
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 13.67
Buy Qty 45.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Katare Spinning Mills Ltd.

Katare Spinning Mills Ltd

Katare Spinning Mills, incorporated on August 8, 1980 at Solapur in Maharashtra. The company manufactures textiles. It engages in spinning and cotton blending operations. Katare Spinning Mills offers cotton and synthetic yarn and is based in Solapur, India. The company was promoted by Tulsidas T Katare and members of his family. The company manufactures cotton yarn. It set up a spinning mill wi...> More

Katare Spinning Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Aug 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.29
P/B Ratio () [*S] 10.60
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Katare Spinning Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8.19 7.96 2.89
Other Income 0.44 0.17 158.82
Total Income 8.63 8.13 6.15
Total Expenses 8.77 7.9 11.01
Operating Profit -0.14 0.23 -160.87
Net Profit -1.16 -0.84 -38.1
Equity Capital 2.85 2.85 -
> More on Katare Spinning Mills Ltd Financials Results

Katare Spinning Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
J J Exporters 4.75 1.28 4.40
Flora Textiles 7.10 0.00 4.26
Shri Bholanath 8.16 -4.90 3.92
Katare Spinning 13.67 4.99 3.91
Gangotri Textile 1.15 3.60 3.75
Rishab Sp. Yarns 10.50 5.00 3.74
Santaram Spin. 6.00 0.00 3.70
> More on Katare Spinning Mills Ltd Peer Group

Katare Spinning Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.38
Banks/FIs 0.28
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 42.11
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.24
> More on Katare Spinning Mills Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Katare Spinning Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.07% -0.96%
1 Month NA NA -1.54% -0.93%
3 Month NA NA 1.64% 0.90%
6 Month -6.05% NA 5.01% 4.26%
1 Year NA NA 16.67% 16.03%
3 Year -38.84% NA 16.73% 18.29%

Katare Spinning Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.67
13.67
Week Low/High 13.67
14.00
Month Low/High 13.67
14.00
YEAR Low/High 12.40
20.00
All TIME Low/High 2.95
90.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Katare Spinning Mills: