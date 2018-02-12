You are here » Home
» Company
» Katare Spinning Mills Ltd
Katare Spinning Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 502933
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE498G01015
|
BSE
LIVE
15:23 | 09 Mar
|
13.67
|
0.65
(4.99%)
|
OPEN
13.67
|
HIGH
13.67
|
LOW
13.67
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Katare Spinning Mills Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|13.67
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.02
|VOLUME
|775
|52-Week high
|19.70
|52-Week low
|12.40
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|13.67
|Buy Qty
|45.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|13.67
|CLOSE
|13.02
|VOLUME
|775
|52-Week high
|19.70
|52-Week low
|12.40
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|13.67
|Buy Qty
|45.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3.91
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Katare Spinning Mills Ltd.
Katare Spinning Mills Ltd
Katare Spinning Mills, incorporated on August 8, 1980 at Solapur in Maharashtra. The company manufactures textiles. It engages in spinning and cotton blending operations. Katare Spinning Mills offers cotton and synthetic yarn and is based in Solapur, India.
The company was promoted by Tulsidas T Katare and members of his family. The company manufactures cotton yarn. It set up a spinning mill wi...> More
Katare Spinning Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Katare Spinning Mills Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Katare Spinning Mills Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.19
|7.96
|2.89
|Other Income
|0.44
|0.17
|158.82
|Total Income
|8.63
|8.13
|6.15
|Total Expenses
|8.77
|7.9
|11.01
|Operating Profit
|-0.14
|0.23
|-160.87
|Net Profit
|-1.16
|-0.84
|-38.1
|Equity Capital
|2.85
|2.85
| -
Katare Spinning Mills Ltd - Peer Group
Katare Spinning Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Katare Spinning Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.54%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.64%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|-6.05%
|NA
|5.01%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.67%
|16.03%
|3 Year
|-38.84%
|NA
|16.73%
|18.29%
Katare Spinning Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.67
|
|13.67
|Week Low/High
|13.67
|
|14.00
|Month Low/High
|13.67
|
|14.00
|YEAR Low/High
|12.40
|
|20.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.95
|
|90.00
Quick Links for Katare Spinning Mills: