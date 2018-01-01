JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Kavit Industries Ltd

Kavit Industries Ltd.

BSE: 524444 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE313M01014
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 18.00 0.70
(4.05%)
OPEN

17.65

 HIGH

18.10

 LOW

16.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kavit Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 17.65
PREVIOUS CLOSE 17.30
VOLUME 33529
52-Week high 42.00
52-Week low 13.05
P/E 257.14
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 111
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 17.65
CLOSE 17.30
VOLUME 33529
52-Week high 42.00
52-Week low 13.05
P/E 257.14
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 111
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Kavit Industries Ltd.

Kavit Industries Ltd

Kavit Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   111
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.07
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 257.14
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.77
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.67
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kavit Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 17.44 88.93 -80.39
Other Income 0.06 0.01 500
Total Income 17.5 88.95 -80.33
Total Expenses 17.57 87.99 -80.03
Operating Profit -0.07 0.95 -107.37
Net Profit -0.08 0.61 -113.11
Equity Capital 61.93 61.93 -
> More on Kavit Industries Ltd Financials Results

Kavit Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Keltech Energies 1275.80 -0.76 127.58
Ram Minerals 6.08 0.00 125.13
Tanfac Inds. 120.00 1.57 119.76
Kavit Industries 18.00 4.05 111.47
Tyche Inds. 103.70 2.12 106.29
Kanchi Karpooram 236.85 0.06 98.06
Narmada Gelatine 156.85 0.54 94.89
> More on Kavit Industries Ltd Peer Group

Kavit Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.03
Banks/FIs 0.23
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.08
Indian Public 11.63
Custodians 0.00
Other 45.04
> More on Kavit Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kavit Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.12% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 3.45% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -23.57% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -24.21% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -38.46% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 109.30% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Kavit Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 16.90
18.10
Week Low/High 16.90
19.00
Month Low/High 16.35
19.00
YEAR Low/High 13.05
42.00
All TIME Low/High 0.56
42.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Kavit Industries: