Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd.

BSE: 590041 Sector: Telecom
NSE: KAVVERITEL ISIN Code: INE641C01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 13.25 0.63
(4.99%)
OPEN

12.35

 HIGH

13.75

 LOW

12.00
NSE 15:26 | 12 Mar 12.20 -0.55
(-4.31%)
OPEN

12.75

 HIGH

12.75

 LOW

12.05
Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd. (KAVVERITEL) - Total Assets

Total Assets

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) Gross Block Net Block CWIP Total Assets
Bharti Airtel 420.75 4.68 176461.30 111522.80 9600.20 165880.30
Idea Cellular 78.55 -0.32 89684.91 76124.98 7529.20 80602.55
Rel. Comm. 23.05 1.54 49283.00 28548.00 1196.00 62471.00
M T N L 19.95 -1.97 27373.01 8585.01 291.34 15272.11
Tata Comm 624.30 1.09 10946.29 3753.61 496.48 10703.87
Tata Tele. Mah. 5.56 -2.80 13884.26 7459.95 2503.53 10314.89
GTL Infra. 2.80 -9.97 3603.54 3138.36 43.32 4967.89
ITI 111.25 -0.13 3803.82 2506.39 101.59 3044.41
H F C L 27.10 3.24 376.85 110.29 1.39 1554.46
XL Energy 2.50 0.40 116.45 84.66 242.03 945.18
Tejas Networks 358.75 -0.40 410.31 92.08 19.29 758.47
OnMobile Global 44.90 0.34 597.87 33.47 3.46 683.35
Astra Microwave 86.25 1.41 321.68 147.73 37.20 589.88
Nu Tek India 0.94 4.44 10.61 2.85 0.00 493.73
Kavveri Telecom 13.25 4.99 66.47 31.59 0.54 290.61
Quadrant Tele. 1.55 2.65 1806.99 389.26 28.15 257.48
AGC Networks 113.90 -2.57 64.15 11.42 0.00 205.24
Goldst.Infratec. 196.35 -0.36 104.38 73.58 10.91 168.68
Prabhat Telecoms 245.50 -4.84 25.38 23.28 0.00 129.15
Gemini Comm. 1.30 -2.26 138.35 7.98 0.00 91.48
