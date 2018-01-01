You are here » Home » » Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd
Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd.
|BSE: 590041
|Sector: Telecom
|NSE: KAVVERITEL
|ISIN Code: INE641C01019
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|13.25
|
0.63
(4.99%)
|
OPEN
12.35
|
HIGH
13.75
|
LOW
12.00
|NSE 15:26 | 12 Mar
|12.20
|
-0.55
(-4.31%)
|
OPEN
12.75
|
HIGH
12.75
|
LOW
12.05
Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd. (KAVVERITEL) - Total Assets
Total Assets
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG(%)
|Gross Block
|Net Block
|CWIP
|Total Assets
|Bharti Airtel
|420.75
|4.68
|176461.30
|111522.80
|9600.20
|165880.30
|Idea Cellular
|78.55
|-0.32
|89684.91
|76124.98
|7529.20
|80602.55
|Rel. Comm.
|23.05
|1.54
|49283.00
|28548.00
|1196.00
|62471.00
|M T N L
|19.95
|-1.97
|27373.01
|8585.01
|291.34
|15272.11
|Tata Comm
|624.30
|1.09
|10946.29
|3753.61
|496.48
|10703.87
|Tata Tele. Mah.
|5.56
|-2.80
|13884.26
|7459.95
|2503.53
|10314.89
|GTL Infra.
|2.80
|-9.97
|3603.54
|3138.36
|43.32
|4967.89
|ITI
|111.25
|-0.13
|3803.82
|2506.39
|101.59
|3044.41
|H F C L
|27.10
|3.24
|376.85
|110.29
|1.39
|1554.46
|XL Energy
|2.50
|0.40
|116.45
|84.66
|242.03
|945.18
|Tejas Networks
|358.75
|-0.40
|410.31
|92.08
|19.29
|758.47
|OnMobile Global
|44.90
|0.34
|597.87
|33.47
|3.46
|683.35
|Astra Microwave
|86.25
|1.41
|321.68
|147.73
|37.20
|589.88
|Nu Tek India
|0.94
|4.44
|10.61
|2.85
|0.00
|493.73
|Kavveri Telecom
|13.25
|4.99
|66.47
|31.59
|0.54
|290.61
|Quadrant Tele.
|1.55
|2.65
|1806.99
|389.26
|28.15
|257.48
|AGC Networks
|113.90
|-2.57
|64.15
|11.42
|0.00
|205.24
|Goldst.Infratec.
|196.35
|-0.36
|104.38
|73.58
|10.91
|168.68
|Prabhat Telecoms
|245.50
|-4.84
|25.38
|23.28
|0.00
|129.15
|Gemini Comm.
|1.30
|-2.26
|138.35
|7.98
|0.00
|91.48
