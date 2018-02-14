JUST IN
Kay Power & Paper Ltd.

BSE: 530255 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE961B01013
BSE 15:14 | 08 Mar 5.00 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

5.00

 HIGH

5.00

 LOW

5.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kay Power & Paper Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 5.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.00
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 7.93
52-Week low 3.71
P/E 2.46
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 5.00
Buy Qty 51.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Kay Power & Paper Ltd.

Kay Power & Paper Ltd

Kay Pulp and Paper Mills was incorporated as a private limited company in May '91 and was converted into a public limited company in Jun.'93. It is promoted by Niraj Chandra and Praveen Chandra. The company is engaged in the manufacture of kraft paper. Its plant is located at Borgaon (Satara district), Maharashtra, with an installed capacity of 9900 tpa. Commercial production commenced in Mar.'...> More

Kay Power & Paper Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 2.46
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.07
P/B Ratio () [*S] -71.43
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Kay Power & Paper Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 10.83 8.03 34.87
Other Income 0.13 0.86 -84.88
Total Income 10.96 8.9 23.15
Total Expenses 10.54 8.67 21.57
Operating Profit 0.42 0.23 82.61
Net Profit 0.15 0.03 400
Equity Capital 10.64 10.64 -
Kay Power & Paper Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Agio Paper 4.28 -4.89 6.90
Special.Papers 0.38 -5.00 5.93
Saffron Indus. 7.65 -1.92 5.50
Kay Power &Paper 5.00 0.00 5.32
Gratex Inds. 12.25 3.81 3.71
Soma Papers 15.77 4.85 2.21
Sarda Papers 7.00 -3.45 2.18
Kay Power & Paper Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.67
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 41.16
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.17
Kay Power & Paper Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -5.48% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -1.19% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 25.00% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -39.76% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Kay Power & Paper Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.00
5.00
Week Low/High 4.98
5.00
Month Low/High 4.98
6.00
YEAR Low/High 3.71
8.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
30.00

