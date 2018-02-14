Kay Power & Paper Ltd.
|BSE: 530255
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE961B01013
|BSE 15:14 | 08 Mar
|5.00
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
5.00
|
HIGH
5.00
|
LOW
5.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Kay Power & Paper Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.00
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|7.93
|52-Week low
|3.71
|P/E
|2.46
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|5.00
|Buy Qty
|51.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|2.46
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Kay Power & Paper Ltd.
Kay Pulp and Paper Mills was incorporated as a private limited company in May '91 and was converted into a public limited company in Jun.'93. It is promoted by Niraj Chandra and Praveen Chandra. The company is engaged in the manufacture of kraft paper. Its plant is located at Borgaon (Satara district), Maharashtra, with an installed capacity of 9900 tpa. Commercial production commenced in Mar.'...> More
Kay Power & Paper Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.03
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|2.46
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-0.07
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-71.43
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St Dec 2017
-
Financial Result For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th Sept 2017
-
-
Kay Power & Paper Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|10.83
|8.03
|34.87
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.86
|-84.88
|Total Income
|10.96
|8.9
|23.15
|Total Expenses
|10.54
|8.67
|21.57
|Operating Profit
|0.42
|0.23
|82.61
|Net Profit
|0.15
|0.03
|400
|Equity Capital
|10.64
|10.64
|-
Kay Power & Paper Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Agio Paper
|4.28
|-4.89
|6.90
|Special.Papers
|0.38
|-5.00
|5.93
|Saffron Indus.
|7.65
|-1.92
|5.50
|Kay Power &Paper
|5.00
|0.00
|5.32
|Gratex Inds.
|12.25
|3.81
|3.71
|Soma Papers
|15.77
|4.85
|2.21
|Sarda Papers
|7.00
|-3.45
|2.18
Kay Power & Paper Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kay Power & Paper Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-5.48%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-1.19%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|25.00%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-39.76%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Kay Power & Paper Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.00
|
|5.00
|Week Low/High
|4.98
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|4.98
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.71
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|30.00
Quick Links for Kay Power & Paper:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices