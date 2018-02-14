Kay Power & Paper Ltd

Kay Pulp and Paper Mills was incorporated as a private limited company in May '91 and was converted into a public limited company in Jun.'93. It is promoted by Niraj Chandra and Praveen Chandra. The company is engaged in the manufacture of kraft paper. Its plant is located at Borgaon (Satara district), Maharashtra, with an installed capacity of 9900 tpa. Commercial production commenced in Mar.'...> More