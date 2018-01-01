JUST IN
Kaya Ltd.

BSE: 539276 Sector: Consumer
NSE: KAYA ISIN Code: INE587G01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 998.00 14.45
(1.47%)
OPEN

985.40

 HIGH

1017.00

 LOW

967.40
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1004.15 22.05
(2.25%)
OPEN

994.80

 HIGH

1014.95

 LOW

976.05
