Kaycee Industries Ltd.

BSE: 504084 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE813G01015
BSE LIVE 15:40 | 09 Mar 7668.60 358.60
(4.91%)
OPEN

7649.00

 HIGH

7675.00

 LOW

7649.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kaycee Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Kaycee Industries Ltd.

Kaycee Industries Ltd

Incorporated in 1943, Kaycee Industries is managed by the chairman and managing director Naresh Chandra. The company manufactures rotary switches, micro switches, counters, water meters and other electrical equipment. Through its R&D, there has been improvements in the quality and performance of its existing products. Its Pakistan unit was taken over by the government of Pakistan in Jun.'64. ...> More

Kaycee Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   48
EPS - TTM () [*S] 164.65
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 46.58
Face Value ()   100
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.07
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1977.22
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.88
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kaycee Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.7 5.46 4.4
Other Income 0.01 0.18 -94.44
Total Income 5.71 5.64 1.24
Total Expenses 5.19 5.32 -2.44
Operating Profit 0.52 0.32 62.5
Net Profit 0.29 0.1 190
Equity Capital 0.63 0.63 -
> More on Kaycee Industries Ltd Financials Results

Kaycee Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Surana Solar 13.85 -1.07 68.14
Amba Enterprises 50.10 -3.56 63.43
BS 1.16 -3.33 51.24
Kaycee Inds. 7668.60 4.91 48.31
Matra Kaushal 2.36 0.00 47.60
Easun Reyrolle 15.45 -2.83 47.59
RMC Switchgears 71.00 6.77 43.24
> More on Kaycee Industries Ltd Peer Group

Kaycee Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.32
Banks/FIs 0.25
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.35
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.08
> More on Kaycee Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kaycee Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.01% -0.94%
1 Month -13.05% NA -1.60% -0.91%
3 Month 10.01% NA 1.57% 0.92%
6 Month 37.55% NA 4.95% 4.28%
1 Year 103.14% NA 16.60% 16.05%
3 Year 119.79% NA 16.66% 18.31%

Kaycee Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7649.00
7675.00
Week Low/High 7649.00
7675.00
Month Low/High 7200.00
9080.00
YEAR Low/High 3567.25
10096.00
All TIME Low/High 78.79
17359.00

