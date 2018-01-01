Kaycee Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 504084
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE813G01015
|BSE LIVE 15:40 | 09 Mar
|7668.60
|
358.60
(4.91%)
|
OPEN
7649.00
|
HIGH
7675.00
|
LOW
7649.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Kaycee Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7649.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7310.00
|VOLUME
|5
|52-Week high
|10095.65
|52-Week low
|3567.25
|P/E
|46.58
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|46.58
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|7649.00
|CLOSE
|7310.00
|VOLUME
|5
|52-Week high
|10095.65
|52-Week low
|3567.25
|P/E
|46.58
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|46.58
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48.31
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Kaycee Industries Ltd.
Incorporated in 1943, Kaycee Industries is managed by the chairman and managing director Naresh Chandra. The company manufactures rotary switches, micro switches, counters, water meters and other electrical equipment. Through its R&D, there has been improvements in the quality and performance of its existing products. Its Pakistan unit was taken over by the government of Pakistan in Jun.'64. ...> More
Kaycee Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|48
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|164.65
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|46.58
|Face Value
|()
|100
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.07
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1977.22
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.88
Announcement
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday 14Th February 2018 At 2.30 P.M At The Registered
-
Statement Of Investor Grievance For The Quarter Ending On 31St December 2017.
-
: Disclosure Of :
I) Combined Voting Results Of The Business Transacted At The National Company
-
-
-
Kaycee Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.7
|5.46
|4.4
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.18
|-94.44
|Total Income
|5.71
|5.64
|1.24
|Total Expenses
|5.19
|5.32
|-2.44
|Operating Profit
|0.52
|0.32
|62.5
|Net Profit
|0.29
|0.1
|190
|Equity Capital
|0.63
|0.63
|-
Kaycee Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Surana Solar
|13.85
|-1.07
|68.14
|Amba Enterprises
|50.10
|-3.56
|63.43
|BS
|1.16
|-3.33
|51.24
|Kaycee Inds.
|7668.60
|4.91
|48.31
|Matra Kaushal
|2.36
|0.00
|47.60
|Easun Reyrolle
|15.45
|-2.83
|47.59
|RMC Switchgears
|71.00
|6.77
|43.24
Kaycee Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kaycee Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.01%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|-13.05%
|NA
|-1.60%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|10.01%
|NA
|1.57%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|37.55%
|NA
|4.95%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|103.14%
|NA
|16.60%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|119.79%
|NA
|16.66%
|18.31%
Kaycee Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7649.00
|
|7675.00
|Week Low/High
|7649.00
|
|7675.00
|Month Low/High
|7200.00
|
|9080.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3567.25
|
|10096.00
|All TIME Low/High
|78.79
|
|17359.00
Quick Links for Kaycee Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices