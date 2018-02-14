JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » KBS India Ltd

KBS India Ltd.

BSE: 530357 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE883D01015
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 4.02 0.19
(4.96%)
OPEN

4.02

 HIGH

4.02

 LOW

4.02
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan KBS India Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 4.02
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.83
VOLUME 3300
52-Week high 4.83
52-Week low 1.86
P/E 10.86
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.02
Sell Qty 6700.00
OPEN 4.02
CLOSE 3.83
VOLUME 3300
52-Week high 4.83
52-Week low 1.86
P/E 10.86
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.02
Sell Qty 6700.00

About KBS India Ltd.

KBS India Ltd

KBS India Limited was incorporated in 1985.It operates as a stock broking and investment company in India. It offers advisory services, broking services, portfolio management, and depository services, as well as distributes mutual fund and insurance products. The company also provides wealth management services and investment planning advices, as well as engages in currency and derivatives busines...> More

KBS India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.37
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 10.86
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 29.21
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.14
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

KBS India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.39 0.18 116.67
Other Income 0.22 0.44 -50
Total Income 0.6 0.62 -3.23
Total Expenses 0.57 0.24 137.5
Operating Profit 0.03 0.38 -92.11
Net Profit -0.01 0.35 -102.86
Equity Capital 8.52 8.52 -
> More on KBS India Ltd Financials Results

KBS India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Seven Hill Inds. 2.66 0.00 3.46
Shalimar Agencie 11.50 -4.17 3.45
Savani Financial 8.60 0.00 3.44
KBS India 4.02 4.96 3.43
Amit Securities 4.75 0.00 3.37
Focus Industrial 2.76 -4.83 3.36
Money Masters 5.69 -4.85 3.32
> More on KBS India Ltd Peer Group

KBS India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 36.53
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 48.08
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.39
> More on KBS India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

KBS India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -3.83% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 8.36% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 31.80% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

KBS India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.02
4.02
Week Low/High 3.83
4.02
Month Low/High 3.65
4.00
YEAR Low/High 1.86
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.98
104.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for KBS India: