KBS India Ltd.
|BSE: 530357
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE883D01015
|BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar
|4.02
|
0.19
(4.96%)
|
OPEN
4.02
|
HIGH
4.02
|
LOW
4.02
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|KBS India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About KBS India Ltd.
KBS India Limited was incorporated in 1985.It operates as a stock broking and investment company in India. It offers advisory services, broking services, portfolio management, and depository services, as well as distributes mutual fund and insurance products. The company also provides wealth management services and investment planning advices, as well as engages in currency and derivatives busines...> More
KBS India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.37
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|10.86
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|29.21
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.14
KBS India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.39
|0.18
|116.67
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.44
|-50
|Total Income
|0.6
|0.62
|-3.23
|Total Expenses
|0.57
|0.24
|137.5
|Operating Profit
|0.03
|0.38
|-92.11
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|0.35
|-102.86
|Equity Capital
|8.52
|8.52
|-
KBS India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Seven Hill Inds.
|2.66
|0.00
|3.46
|Shalimar Agencie
|11.50
|-4.17
|3.45
|Savani Financial
|8.60
|0.00
|3.44
|KBS India
|4.02
|4.96
|3.43
|Amit Securities
|4.75
|0.00
|3.37
|Focus Industrial
|2.76
|-4.83
|3.36
|Money Masters
|5.69
|-4.85
|3.32
KBS India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
KBS India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-3.83%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|8.36%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|31.80%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
KBS India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.02
|
|4.02
|Week Low/High
|3.83
|
|4.02
|Month Low/High
|3.65
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.86
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.98
|
|104.00
