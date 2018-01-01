JUST IN
KBS India Ltd.

BSE: 530357 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE883D01015
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 4.02 0.19
(4.96%)
OPEN

4.02

 HIGH

4.02

 LOW

4.02
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan KBS India Ltd
OPEN 4.02
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.83
VOLUME 3300
52-Week high 4.83
52-Week low 1.86
P/E 10.86
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.02
Sell Qty 6700.00
CLOSE 3.83
CLOSE 3.83
VOLUME 3300
52-Week high 4.83
52-Week low 1.86
P/E 10.86
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.02
Sell Qty 6700.00

KBS India Ltd. (KBSINDIA) - Mutual Fund Holding

SCHEME Amount Invested (Rs cr) No of shares Net Asset (%)
No record found.

