KCCL Plastic Ltd.

BSE: 526067 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE100L01025
BSE 13:58 | 12 Mar 1.87 -0.09
(-4.59%)
OPEN

1.87

 HIGH

1.87

 LOW

1.87
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan KCCL Plastic Ltd Not listed in NSE
About KCCL Plastic Ltd.

KCCL Plastic Ltd

Kosha Cubidor Containers Ltd was incorporated in 1988 and mainly produces Plastic packaging goods.The company has a plant at Kalol near Mahesana, Gujarat. The company has changed its name from Kosha Cubidor Containers Limited to KCCL Plastic Limited in the year 2010. ...> More

KCCL Plastic Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 187.00
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

KCCL Plastic Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.49 0.15 226.67
Other Income -
Total Income 0.49 0.15 226.67
Total Expenses 0.48 0.16 200
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 10.53 10.53 -
KCCL Plastic Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jumbo Bag 14.85 3.13 12.43
Press. Senstive 8.03 4.97 11.92
Neo Corp Intern 2.76 -3.50 10.49
KCCL Plastic 1.87 -4.59 9.85
Duropack 17.05 -4.75 8.99
Guj. Containers 13.75 -3.44 7.77
Kuwer Inds. 7.64 4.95 6.94
KCCL Plastic Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 69.77
Custodians 0.00
Other 30.23
KCCL Plastic Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -53.25% NA 17.24% 19.01%

KCCL Plastic Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.87
1.87
Week Low/High 1.87
2.00
Month Low/High 1.87
3.00
YEAR Low/High 1.72
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.02
34.00

