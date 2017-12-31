KCCL Plastic Ltd.
|BSE: 526067
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE100L01025
About KCCL Plastic Ltd.
Kosha Cubidor Containers Ltd was incorporated in 1988 and mainly produces Plastic packaging goods.The company has a plant at Kalol near Mahesana, Gujarat. The company has changed its name from Kosha Cubidor Containers Limited to KCCL Plastic Limited in the year 2010. ...> More
KCCL Plastic Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|10
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.01
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|187.00
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.37
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.05
KCCL Plastic Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.49
|0.15
|226.67
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.49
|0.15
|226.67
|Total Expenses
|0.48
|0.16
|200
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|10.53
|10.53
|-
KCCL Plastic Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Jumbo Bag
|14.85
|3.13
|12.43
|Press. Senstive
|8.03
|4.97
|11.92
|Neo Corp Intern
|2.76
|-3.50
|10.49
|KCCL Plastic
|1.87
|-4.59
|9.85
|Duropack
|17.05
|-4.75
|8.99
|Guj. Containers
|13.75
|-3.44
|7.77
|Kuwer Inds.
|7.64
|4.95
|6.94
KCCL Plastic Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
KCCL Plastic Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-53.25%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
KCCL Plastic Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.87
|
|1.87
|Week Low/High
|1.87
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|1.87
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.72
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.02
|
|34.00
