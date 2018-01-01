JUST IN
You are here » Home » » KCCL Plastic Ltd

KCCL Plastic Ltd.

BSE: 526067 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE100L01025
BSE 13:58 | 12 Mar 1.87 -0.09
(-4.59%)
OPEN

1.87

 HIGH

1.87

 LOW

1.87
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan KCCL Plastic Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1.87
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.96
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 3.12
52-Week low 1.80
P/E 187.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 10
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.87
Sell Qty 4064.00
OPEN 1.87
CLOSE 1.96
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 3.12
52-Week low 1.80
P/E 187.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 10
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.87
Sell Qty 4064.00
Filter:

KCCL Plastic Ltd. (KCCLPLASTIC) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2017 2016 2015
Debt-Equity Ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Current Ratio 0.75 0.75 0.94
Asset turnover ratio 1.50 2.31 3.55
Inventory turnover ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Debtors turnover ratio 0.45 0.75 0.84
Interest Coverage ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Operating Margin (%) 1.39 0.00 -91.79
Net Profit Margin (%) 0.00 -0.84 -92.31
Return on Capital Employed (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Return on Net Worth (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for KCCL Plastic: