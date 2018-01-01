You are here » Home » » KCCL Plastic Ltd
KCCL Plastic Ltd.
|BSE: 526067
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE100L01025
|BSE 13:58 | 12 Mar
|1.87
|
-0.09
(-4.59%)
|
OPEN
1.87
|
HIGH
1.87
|
LOW
1.87
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|KCCL Plastic Ltd
|OPEN
|1.87
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.96
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|3.12
|52-Week low
|1.80
|P/E
|187.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.87
|Sell Qty
|4064.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|187.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
KCCL Plastic Ltd. (KCCLPLASTIC) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Current Ratio
|0.75
|0.75
|0.94
|Asset turnover ratio
|1.50
|2.31
|3.55
|Inventory turnover ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Debtors turnover ratio
|0.45
|0.75
|0.84
|Interest Coverage ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Operating Margin (%)
|1.39
|0.00
|-91.79
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|0.00
|-0.84
|-92.31
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
