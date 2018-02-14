KCL Infra Projects Ltd.
|BSE: 531784
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE469F01026
|BSE 13:49 | 12 Mar
|1.18
|
-0.06
(-4.84%)
|
OPEN
1.18
|
HIGH
1.30
|
LOW
1.18
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|KCL Infra Projects Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.18
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.24
|VOLUME
|2310
|52-Week high
|2.00
|52-Week low
|0.95
|P/E
|10.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|1.18
|Buy Qty
|1200.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|10.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About KCL Infra Projects Ltd.
Incorporated as a private limited company in Jul.'95, Kadamb Constructions was converted into a public limited company in Sep.'95. The promoters of the company are Mahesh K Gupta, Satyawati Gupta and Heeru Gupta. The company proposes to engage in the business of constructing residential apartments to cater to the needs of middle and lower income groups at Jaipur, Rajasthan. Since incorporation,...> More
KCL Infra Projects Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.11
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|10.73
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|6.98
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.17
Announcement
-
-
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December2017
-
Outcome Of The 4/2017-18 Board Meeting Held On Thursday 14Th December 2017 And Submission Of Half Ye
KCL Infra Projects Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.01
|5.32
|-24.62
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.27
|-70.37
|Total Income
|4.08
|5.59
|-27.01
|Total Expenses
|4.01
|5.37
|-25.33
|Operating Profit
|0.07
|0.22
|-68.18
|Net Profit
|-0.06
|0.05
|-220
|Equity Capital
|2.63
|2.63
|-
KCL Infra Projects Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Yogi Infra
|2.11
|4.98
|3.56
|Stewarts & Lloyd
|11.37
|4.99
|3.41
|Rajeswari Infra.
|5.64
|-4.89
|3.12
|KCL Infra
|1.18
|-4.84
|3.11
|Purohit Const.
|6.58
|4.94
|2.90
|Pacheli Indust.
|7.30
|-4.95
|2.72
|JRI Inds.
|1.00
|4.17
|2.65
KCL Infra Projects Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
KCL Infra Projects Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-13.24%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-41.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|18.00%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-84.35%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
KCL Infra Projects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.18
|
|1.30
|Week Low/High
|1.18
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|1.18
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.95
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.32
|
|88.00
