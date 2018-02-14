KCL Infra Projects Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in Jul.'95, Kadamb Constructions was converted into a public limited company in Sep.'95. The promoters of the company are Mahesh K Gupta, Satyawati Gupta and Heeru Gupta. The company proposes to engage in the business of constructing residential apartments to cater to the needs of middle and lower income groups at Jaipur, Rajasthan. Since incorporation,...> More