KCL Infra Projects Ltd.

BSE: 531784 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE469F01026
BSE 13:49 | 12 Mar 1.18 -0.06
(-4.84%)
OPEN

1.18

 HIGH

1.30

 LOW

1.18
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan KCL Infra Projects Ltd Not listed in NSE
About KCL Infra Projects Ltd.

KCL Infra Projects Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in Jul.'95, Kadamb Constructions was converted into a public limited company in Sep.'95. The promoters of the company are Mahesh K Gupta, Satyawati Gupta and Heeru Gupta. The company proposes to engage in the business of constructing residential apartments to cater to the needs of middle and lower income groups at Jaipur, Rajasthan. Since incorporation,...> More

KCL Infra Projects Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.11
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 10.73
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.98
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.17
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

KCL Infra Projects Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.01 5.32 -24.62
Other Income 0.08 0.27 -70.37
Total Income 4.08 5.59 -27.01
Total Expenses 4.01 5.37 -25.33
Operating Profit 0.07 0.22 -68.18
Net Profit -0.06 0.05 -220
Equity Capital 2.63 2.63 -
KCL Infra Projects Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Yogi Infra 2.11 4.98 3.56
Stewarts & Lloyd 11.37 4.99 3.41
Rajeswari Infra. 5.64 -4.89 3.12
KCL Infra 1.18 -4.84 3.11
Purohit Const. 6.58 4.94 2.90
Pacheli Indust. 7.30 -4.95 2.72
JRI Inds. 1.00 4.17 2.65
KCL Infra Projects Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 17.91
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 64.01
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.08
KCL Infra Projects Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -13.24% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -41.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 18.00% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -84.35% NA 17.24% 19.01%

KCL Infra Projects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.18
1.30
Week Low/High 1.18
1.00
Month Low/High 1.18
2.00
YEAR Low/High 0.95
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.32
88.00

