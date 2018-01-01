KDDL Ltd.
|BSE: 532054
|Sector: Others
|NSE: KDDL
|ISIN Code: INE291D01011
|BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|380.00
|
-1.00
(-0.26%)
|
OPEN
381.00
|
HIGH
381.00
|
LOW
372.30
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|380.10
|
-9.40
(-2.41%)
|
OPEN
386.00
|
HIGH
393.90
|
LOW
373.10
|OPEN
|381.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|381.00
|VOLUME
|1145
|52-Week high
|407.00
|52-Week low
|171.90
|P/E
|34.86
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|412
|Buy Price
|380.00
|Buy Qty
|41.00
|Sell Price
|384.95
|Sell Qty
|5.00
About KDDL Ltd.
Commencing production of watch dials in 1983, Kamla Dials and Devices (KDDL) faced difficulties due to adverse government policies, infrastructural problems and the sudden liquidation of its original Swiss collaborator, Leschot. The company took a step towards revival by entering into a new collaboration with Tesio Precision, Taiwan. The company manufactures the entire range of watch dials -- p...> More
KDDL Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|412
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|10.90
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|34.86
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|03 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.37
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|110.84
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.43
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Disclosure of Voting results of EGM (Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015)
-
-
-
-
KDDL Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|142.17
|126.12
|12.73
|Other Income
|2.69
|0.67
|301.49
|Total Income
|144.86
|126.79
|14.25
|Total Expenses
|124.32
|117.02
|6.24
|Operating Profit
|20.54
|9.77
|110.24
|Net Profit
|10.58
|2.34
|352.14
|Equity Capital
|10.84
|10.84
|-
KDDL Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Timex Group
|48.35
|-1.02
|488.34
|Videocon Inds.
|14.05
|4.93
|469.92
|PG Electro.
|264.30
|3.85
|433.72
|KDDL Ltd
|380.00
|-0.26
|411.92
|BPL
|83.35
|2.40
|407.41
|Acrysil
|506.15
|-3.20
|262.69
|Fedders Electric
|68.15
|-1.16
|231.51
KDDL Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
KDDL Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.49%
|1.71%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|5.91%
|11.88%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|12.03%
|29.55%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|97.92%
|105.57%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|100.00%
|102.18%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|20.71%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
KDDL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|372.30
|
|381.00
|Week Low/High
|363.35
|
|388.00
|Month Low/High
|345.05
|
|407.00
|YEAR Low/High
|171.90
|
|407.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.65
|
|425.00
