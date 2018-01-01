KDDL Ltd

Commencing production of watch dials in 1983, Kamla Dials and Devices (KDDL) faced difficulties due to adverse government policies, infrastructural problems and the sudden liquidation of its original Swiss collaborator, Leschot. The company took a step towards revival by entering into a new collaboration with Tesio Precision, Taiwan. The company manufactures the entire range of watch dials -- p...> More