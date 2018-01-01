JUST IN
KDDL Ltd.

BSE: 532054 Sector: Others
NSE: KDDL ISIN Code: INE291D01011
BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 380.00 -1.00
(-0.26%)
OPEN

381.00

 HIGH

381.00

 LOW

372.30
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 380.10 -9.40
(-2.41%)
OPEN

386.00

 HIGH

393.90

 LOW

373.10
OPEN 381.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 381.00
VOLUME 1145
52-Week high 407.00
52-Week low 171.90
P/E 34.86
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 412
Buy Price 380.00
Buy Qty 41.00
Sell Price 384.95
Sell Qty 5.00
About KDDL Ltd.

KDDL Ltd

Commencing production of watch dials in 1983, Kamla Dials and Devices (KDDL) faced difficulties due to adverse government policies, infrastructural problems and the sudden liquidation of its original Swiss collaborator, Leschot. The company took a step towards revival by entering into a new collaboration with Tesio Precision, Taiwan. The company manufactures the entire range of watch dials -- p...> More

KDDL Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   412
EPS - TTM () [*S] 10.90
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 34.86
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 03 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.37
Book Value / Share () [*S] 110.84
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.43
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

KDDL Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 142.17 126.12 12.73
Other Income 2.69 0.67 301.49
Total Income 144.86 126.79 14.25
Total Expenses 124.32 117.02 6.24
Operating Profit 20.54 9.77 110.24
Net Profit 10.58 2.34 352.14
Equity Capital 10.84 10.84 -
KDDL Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Timex Group 48.35 -1.02 488.34
Videocon Inds. 14.05 4.93 469.92
PG Electro. 264.30 3.85 433.72
KDDL Ltd 380.00 -0.26 411.92
BPL 83.35 2.40 407.41
Acrysil 506.15 -3.20 262.69
Fedders Electric 68.15 -1.16 231.51
KDDL Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.84
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 15.42
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 23.42
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.84
KDDL Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.49% 1.71% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 5.91% 11.88% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 12.03% 29.55% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 97.92% 105.57% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 100.00% 102.18% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 20.71% NA 17.24% 19.01%

KDDL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 372.30
381.00
Week Low/High 363.35
388.00
Month Low/High 345.05
407.00
YEAR Low/High 171.90
407.00
All TIME Low/High 4.65
425.00

