KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd.

BSE: 530701 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE089E01025
BSE 15:19 | 30 Jan KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 6.43
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6.43
VOLUME 491
52-Week high 6.70
52-Week low 5.71
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 35
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 6.44
Sell Qty 2447.00
About KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd.

KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd

Two-Up Financial Services Limited engages in the provision of financial and consultancy services in India. The company was formerly known as Gomti Finlease (India) Ltd and changed its name to Two-Up Financial Services Limited in September 2011. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Mumbai, India. Two-Up Financial Services Limited operates as a subsidiary of Chirania Trading Private ...> More

KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   35
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.75
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.71
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.07 0.07 0
Other Income 0.22 0.02 1000
Total Income 0.29 0.09 222.22
Total Expenses 0.07 0.28 -75
Operating Profit 0.22 -0.19 215.79
Net Profit 0.09 -0.42 121.43
Equity Capital 10.93 10.93 -
KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Guj. Hotels 121.20 -0.25 45.93
Jindal Hotels 66.80 0.98 40.08
Vidli Restaurant 85.30 -2.51 36.93
KDJ Holiday 6.43 0.00 35.14
Tulip Star Hot. 54.00 -0.92 24.89
Dhanada Corp. 4.44 -4.93 24.82
Royale Manor 12.39 1.89 20.98
KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.32
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.30
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 9.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 33.39
KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -0.31% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -53.41% NA 17.24% 19.01%

KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.43
6.43
Week Low/High 0.00
6.43
Month Low/High 0.00
6.43
YEAR Low/High 5.71
7.00
All TIME Low/High 0.46
99.00

