Kedia Construction Company Ltd.

BSE: 508993 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE511J01019
BSE 11:39 | 29 Nov Kedia Construction Company Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kedia Construction Company Ltd
OPEN 4.89
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.66
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 4.89
52-Week low 4.89
P/E 23.29
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 4.89
Buy Qty 360.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Kedia Construction Company Ltd. (KEDIACONSTRUCT) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.02 0.02
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.00
Total Income 0.09 0.08 0.09 0.05 0.02
Expenditure 0.09 0.08 0.07 0.03 0.03
Operating Profit -0.01 0.00 0.02 0.02 0.00
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBDT -0.01 0.00 0.02 0.02 0.00
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBT -0.01 0.00 0.02 0.02 0.00
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit -0.01 0.00 0.02 0.02 0.00
EPS (Rs) -0.05 0.01 0.11 0.13 -0.03
