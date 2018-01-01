You are here » Home
» » Kedia Construction Company Ltd
Kedia Construction Company Ltd.
|BSE: 508993
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE511J01019
|
BSE
11:39 | 29 Nov
|
Kedia Construction Company Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Kedia Construction Company Ltd
|OPEN
|4.89
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.66
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|4.89
|52-Week low
|4.89
|P/E
|23.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|4.89
|Buy Qty
|360.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|23.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|4.89
|CLOSE
|4.66
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|4.89
|52-Week low
|4.89
|P/E
|23.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|4.89
|Buy Qty
|360.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|23.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0.73
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Filter:
Kedia Construction Company Ltd. (KEDIACONSTRUCT) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|0.02
|0.02
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.09
|0.08
|0.09
|0.05
|0.02
|Expenditure
|0.09
|0.08
|0.07
|0.03
|0.03
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBDT
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBT
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|EPS (Rs)
|-0.05
|0.01
|0.11
|0.13
|-0.03
Quick Links for Kedia Construction Company: