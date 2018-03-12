JUST IN
Keerthi Industries Ltd.

BSE: 518011 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE145L01012
BSE 14:27 | 12 Mar 129.05 -2.75
(-2.09%)
OPEN

129.95

 HIGH

134.85

 LOW

129.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Keerthi Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 129.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 131.80
VOLUME 2287
52-Week high 214.00
52-Week low 119.70
P/E 12.65
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 104
Buy Price 129.05
Buy Qty 6.00
Sell Price 131.85
Sell Qty 50.00
About Keerthi Industries Ltd.

Keerthi Industries Ltd

Keerthi Industries Ltd engages in the production and sale of cement and clinker in India. The company operates a cement plant with an installed capacity of around 297,000 tonnes pa at its plant located at Mellacharuvu village & Mandal, Nalgonda District, State Andhra Pradesh. The company mainly manufactures Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), Portland Pozzolona Cement (PPC) varieties with a product...

Keerthi Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   104
EPS - TTM () [*S] 10.20
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.65
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 71.55
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.80
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Keerthi Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 44.02 52.67 -16.42
Other Income 0.47 0.48 -2.08
Total Income 44.49 53.14 -16.28
Total Expenses 40.32 41.29 -2.35
Operating Profit 4.17 11.86 -64.84
Net Profit -1.4 5.27 -126.57
Equity Capital 8.02 8.02 -
Keerthi Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Andhra Cements 9.70 -4.24 284.71
Guj. Sidhee Cem. 29.80 0.68 256.73
Kakatiya Cement 264.05 -1.71 205.17
Keerthi Indus 129.05 -2.09 103.50
Burnpur Cement 9.25 -4.93 79.66
Shri Keshav 152.00 -1.94 77.82
Panyam Cement 42.45 -3.63 71.57
Keerthi Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.92
Banks/FIs 0.12
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.92
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.04
Keerthi Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.04% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.96% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -28.78% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -23.18% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -20.31% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 238.71% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Keerthi Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 129.00
134.85
Week Low/High 119.70
137.00
Month Low/High 119.70
143.00
YEAR Low/High 119.70
214.00
All TIME Low/High 0.80
265.00

