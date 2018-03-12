Keerthi Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 518011
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE145L01012
|BSE 14:27 | 12 Mar
|129.05
|
-2.75
(-2.09%)
|
OPEN
129.95
|
HIGH
134.85
|
LOW
129.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Keerthi Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|129.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|131.80
|VOLUME
|2287
|52-Week high
|214.00
|52-Week low
|119.70
|P/E
|12.65
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|104
|Buy Price
|129.05
|Buy Qty
|6.00
|Sell Price
|131.85
|Sell Qty
|50.00
About Keerthi Industries Ltd.
Keerthi Industries Ltd engages in the production and sale of cement and clinker in India. The company operates a cement plant with an installed capacity of around 297,000 tonnes pa at its plant located at Mellacharuvu village & Mandal, Nalgonda District, State Andhra Pradesh. The company mainly manufactures Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), Portland Pozzolona Cement (PPC) varieties with a product...> More
Keerthi Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|104
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|10.20
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|12.65
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|71.55
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.80
Keerthi Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|44.02
|52.67
|-16.42
|Other Income
|0.47
|0.48
|-2.08
|Total Income
|44.49
|53.14
|-16.28
|Total Expenses
|40.32
|41.29
|-2.35
|Operating Profit
|4.17
|11.86
|-64.84
|Net Profit
|-1.4
|5.27
|-126.57
|Equity Capital
|8.02
|8.02
|-
Keerthi Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Andhra Cements
|9.70
|-4.24
|284.71
|Guj. Sidhee Cem.
|29.80
|0.68
|256.73
|Kakatiya Cement
|264.05
|-1.71
|205.17
|Keerthi Indus
|129.05
|-2.09
|103.50
|Burnpur Cement
|9.25
|-4.93
|79.66
|Shri Keshav
|152.00
|-1.94
|77.82
|Panyam Cement
|42.45
|-3.63
|71.57
Keerthi Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Keerthi Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.04%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.96%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-28.78%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-23.18%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-20.31%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|238.71%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Keerthi Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|129.00
|
|134.85
|Week Low/High
|119.70
|
|137.00
|Month Low/High
|119.70
|
|143.00
|YEAR Low/High
|119.70
|
|214.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.80
|
|265.00
