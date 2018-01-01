KEI Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 517569
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: KEI
|ISIN Code: INE878B01027
|BSE 15:53 | 12 Mar
|364.75
|
4.20
(1.16%)
|
OPEN
364.65
|
HIGH
367.60
|
LOW
362.00
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|364.55
|
3.00
(0.83%)
|
OPEN
367.00
|
HIGH
368.10
|
LOW
361.00
|OPEN
|364.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|360.55
|VOLUME
|14496
|52-Week high
|423.45
|52-Week low
|166.55
|P/E
|22.57
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,858
|Buy Price
|364.75
|Buy Qty
|93.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|367.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|361.55
|VOLUME
|102551
|52-Week high
|423.50
|52-Week low
|166.70
|P/E
|22.57
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,858
|Buy Price
|364.55
|Buy Qty
|4.00
|Sell Price
|364.90
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|364.65
|CLOSE
|360.55
|VOLUME
|14496
|52-Week high
|423.45
|52-Week low
|166.55
|P/E
|22.57
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,858
|Buy Price
|364.75
|Buy Qty
|93.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|367.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|361.55
|VOLUME
|102551
|52-Week high
|423.50
|52-Week low
|166.70
|P/E
|22.57
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2857.82
|Buy Price
|364.55
|Buy Qty
|4.00
|Sell Price
|364.90
|Sell Qty
|10.00
About KEI Industries Ltd.
KEI Industries Limited (KEIIL) is an established player in the power cable segment and among the largest cable manufacturing companies in India. KEIIL was incorporated in 1968 as a Partnership Company. The company's product portfolio includes Low Tension (LT) cables, control & instrumentation cables, specialty cables, rubber cables, flexible & house wires and High Tension (HT) cables addressing th...> More
KEI Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,858
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|16.16
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|22.57
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|30.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|11 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.17
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|64.67
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.64
Announcement
KEI Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|888.66
|715.02
|24.28
|Other Income
|7.32
|0.36
|1933.33
|Total Income
|895.98
|715.38
|25.25
|Total Expenses
|804.36
|638.17
|26.04
|Operating Profit
|91.62
|77.21
|18.66
|Net Profit
|39.03
|25.9
|50.69
|Equity Capital
|15.67
|15.56
|-
KEI Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sterlite Tech.
|340.90
|0.89
|13670.09
|Finolex Cables
|704.60
|1.03
|10776.86
|KEI Inds.
|364.75
|1.16
|2857.82
|Vindhya Telelink
|1019.90
|2.50
|1208.58
|Aksh Optifibre
|32.55
|2.36
|529.46
|Universal Cables
|136.95
|2.24
|475.22
KEI Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
KEI Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.65%
|-5.14%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.21%
|-4.59%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-7.22%
|-10.75%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|17.15%
|32.37%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|114.75%
|110.78%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|444.40%
|473.19%
|17.24%
|19.02%
KEI Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|362.00
|
|367.60
|Week Low/High
|346.00
|
|384.00
|Month Low/High
|346.00
|
|395.00
|YEAR Low/High
|166.55
|
|423.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.36
|
|423.00
Quick Links for KEI Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices