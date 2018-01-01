JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » KEI Industries Ltd

KEI Industries Ltd.

BSE: 517569 Sector: Engineering
NSE: KEI ISIN Code: INE878B01027
BSE 15:53 | 12 Mar 364.75 4.20
(1.16%)
OPEN

364.65

 HIGH

367.60

 LOW

362.00
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 364.55 3.00
(0.83%)
OPEN

367.00

 HIGH

368.10

 LOW

361.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 364.65
PREVIOUS CLOSE 360.55
VOLUME 14496
52-Week high 423.45
52-Week low 166.55
P/E 22.57
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,858
Buy Price 364.75
Buy Qty 93.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 364.65
CLOSE 360.55
VOLUME 14496
52-Week high 423.45
52-Week low 166.55
P/E 22.57
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,858
Buy Price 364.75
Buy Qty 93.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About KEI Industries Ltd.

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI Industries Limited (KEIIL) is an established player in the power cable segment and among the largest cable manufacturing companies in India. KEIIL was incorporated in 1968 as a Partnership Company. The company's product portfolio includes Low Tension (LT) cables, control & instrumentation cables, specialty cables, rubber cables, flexible & house wires and High Tension (HT) cables addressing th...> More

KEI Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,858
EPS - TTM () [*S] 16.16
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 22.57
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 11 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.17
Book Value / Share () [*S] 64.67
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.64
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

KEI Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 888.66 715.02 24.28
Other Income 7.32 0.36 1933.33
Total Income 895.98 715.38 25.25
Total Expenses 804.36 638.17 26.04
Operating Profit 91.62 77.21 18.66
Net Profit 39.03 25.9 50.69
Equity Capital 15.67 15.56 -
> More on KEI Industries Ltd Financials Results

KEI Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sterlite Tech. 340.90 0.89 13670.09
Finolex Cables 704.60 1.03 10776.86
KEI Inds. 364.75 1.16 2857.82
Vindhya Telelink 1019.90 2.50 1208.58
Aksh Optifibre 32.55 2.36 529.46
Universal Cables 136.95 2.24 475.22
> More on KEI Industries Ltd Peer Group

KEI Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 46.26
Banks/FIs 0.17
FIIs 6.42
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 12.40
Indian Public 27.78
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.57
> More on KEI Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

KEI Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.65% -5.14% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.21% -4.59% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -7.22% -10.75% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 17.15% 32.37% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 114.75% 110.78% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 444.40% 473.19% 17.24% 19.02%

KEI Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 362.00
367.60
Week Low/High 346.00
384.00
Month Low/High 346.00
395.00
YEAR Low/High 166.55
423.00
All TIME Low/High 0.36
423.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for KEI Industries: