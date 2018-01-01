You are here » Home
Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 519602
|Sector: IT
|NSE: KELLTONTEC
|ISIN Code: INE164B01022
|
BSE
15:29 | 12 Mar
|
112.00
|
-0.80
(-0.71%)
|
OPEN
113.50
|
HIGH
115.80
|
LOW
111.10
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
110.80
|
-2.00
(-1.77%)
|
OPEN
117.00
|
HIGH
117.00
|
LOW
110.00
About Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.
Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd
VFM Soft Tech Ltd formerly known as Vasanthi Marine Foods Limited is a Company with its Registered Office at Hyderabad, was incorporated on 31st December, 1993 as a Public Limited Company and certificate of commencement of business was obtained on 1.6.94. The Aqua farm of the Company is situated at Adavigramam, Bapatla Mandal, Guntur at, Andhra Pradesh. The Company is proposing to undertake shrimp...> More
Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|209.73
|158.24
|32.54
|Other Income
|1.05
|0.58
|81.03
|Total Income
|210.78
|158.82
|32.72
|Total Expenses
|179.18
|136.96
|30.83
|Operating Profit
|31.6
|21.87
|44.49
|Net Profit
|17.04
|13.79
|23.57
|Equity Capital
|23.62
|23.53
| -
Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd - Peer Group
Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.52%
|-4.11%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.76%
|-15.19%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|6.57%
|4.63%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|17.71%
|18.06%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-19.02%
|-20.57%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|79.06%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|111.10
|
|115.80
|Week Low/High
|111.10
|
|120.00
|Month Low/High
|111.10
|
|137.00
|YEAR Low/High
|80.00
|
|147.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|237.00
