Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 519602 Sector: IT
NSE: KELLTONTEC ISIN Code: INE164B01022
BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar 112.00 -0.80
(-0.71%)
OPEN

113.50

 HIGH

115.80

 LOW

111.10
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 110.80 -2.00
(-1.77%)
OPEN

117.00

 HIGH

117.00

 LOW

110.00
About Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd

VFM Soft Tech Ltd formerly known as Vasanthi Marine Foods Limited is a Company with its Registered Office at Hyderabad, was incorporated on 31st December, 1993 as a Public Limited Company and certificate of commencement of business was obtained on 1.6.94. The Aqua farm of the Company is situated at Adavigramam, Bapatla Mandal, Guntur at, Andhra Pradesh. The Company is proposing to undertake shrimp

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   540
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.84
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 60.87
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 19.79
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.66
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 209.73 158.24 32.54
Other Income 1.05 0.58 81.03
Total Income 210.78 158.82 32.72
Total Expenses 179.18 136.96 30.83
Operating Profit 31.6 21.87 44.49
Net Profit 17.04 13.79 23.57
Equity Capital 23.62 23.53 -
Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Xchanging Sol. 58.70 1.91 653.92
Apollo Micro Sys 276.95 -0.77 574.95
AXISCADES Engg. 147.70 1.30 557.72
Kellton Tech 112.00 -0.71 539.84
SQS India BFSI 497.00 1.09 532.29
Allsec Tech. 345.90 3.22 527.15
Aurionpro Sol. 219.95 0.41 519.30
Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.61
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 4.97
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.31
Indian Public 21.50
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.61
Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.52% -4.11% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.76% -15.19% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 6.57% 4.63% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 17.71% 18.06% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -19.02% -20.57% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 79.06% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 111.10
115.80
Week Low/High 111.10
120.00
Month Low/High 111.10
137.00
YEAR Low/High 80.00
147.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
237.00

