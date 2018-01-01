Keltech Energies Ltd

Keltech Energies Ltd., formerly known as Karnataka Explosives (KEL) is part of Chowgule Group and engaged in the manufacture of Industrial explosives (inst. cap.: 37000 tpa) and Perlite products (inst. cap.: 6900 tpa). The company has it's works at Vishwasnagar in Udupi district of Karnataka, Waidhan and Jamudigram in Sidhi and Shahdol districts respectively of Madhya Pradesh, and Chrapur & Nag...> More