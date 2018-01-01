Keltech Energies Ltd.
|BSE: 506528
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE881E01017
|BSE LIVE 14:13 | 12 Mar
|1275.00
|
-10.60
(-0.82%)
|
OPEN
1285.60
|
HIGH
1313.80
|
LOW
1271.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Keltech Energies Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1285.60
|CLOSE
|1285.60
|VOLUME
|406
|52-Week high
|2169.00
|52-Week low
|652.00
|P/E
|15.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|128
|Buy Price
|1272.00
|Buy Qty
|15.00
|Sell Price
|1280.00
|Sell Qty
|6.00
About Keltech Energies Ltd.
Keltech Energies Ltd., formerly known as Karnataka Explosives (KEL) is part of Chowgule Group and engaged in the manufacture of Industrial explosives (inst. cap.: 37000 tpa) and Perlite products (inst. cap.: 6900 tpa). The company has it's works at Vishwasnagar in Udupi district of Karnataka, Waidhan and Jamudigram in Sidhi and Shahdol districts respectively of Madhya Pradesh, and Chrapur & Nag...> More
Keltech Energies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|128
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|84.45
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|15.10
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|13 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.19
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|472.15
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.70
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financials Results (Provisional) For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
Unaudited Financials Result For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
Unaudited Financials Results (Provisional) For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017.
-
Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017
-
Compliance Certificate By The Compliance Officer And Registered Share Transfer Agent For The Half Ye
Keltech Energies Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|50.31
|47.63
|5.63
|Other Income
|0.03
|-
|Total Income
|50.34
|47.63
|5.69
|Total Expenses
|42.57
|43.41
|-1.94
|Operating Profit
|7.77
|4.22
|84.12
|Net Profit
|4.24
|1.61
|163.35
|Equity Capital
|1
|1
|-
Keltech Energies Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Amal
|142.00
|-0.04
|133.91
|Kilburn Chemical
|112.10
|-0.80
|132.95
|Vipul Organics
|169.45
|1.16
|130.82
|Keltech Energies
|1275.00
|-0.82
|127.50
|Ram Minerals
|6.08
|0.00
|125.13
|Tanfac Inds.
|118.20
|0.04
|117.96
|Kavit Industries
|18.00
|4.05
|111.47
Keltech Energies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Keltech Energies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.92%
|NA
|0.06%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|-22.68%
|NA
|-1.56%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|-2.31%
|NA
|1.62%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|4.99%
|NA
|5.00%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|84.76%
|NA
|16.65%
|16.15%
|3 Year
|87.22%
|NA
|16.72%
|18.41%
Keltech Energies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1271.00
|
|1313.80
|Week Low/High
|1190.00
|
|1400.00
|Month Low/High
|1190.00
|
|1656.00
|YEAR Low/High
|652.00
|
|2169.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.05
|
|2169.00
