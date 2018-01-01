JUST IN
Keltech Energies Ltd.

BSE: 506528 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE881E01017
BSE LIVE 14:13 | 12 Mar 1275.00 -10.60
(-0.82%)
OPEN

1285.60

 HIGH

1313.80

 LOW

1271.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Keltech Energies Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1285.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1285.60
VOLUME 406
52-Week high 2169.00
52-Week low 652.00
P/E 15.10
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 128
Buy Price 1272.00
Buy Qty 15.00
Sell Price 1280.00
Sell Qty 6.00
About Keltech Energies Ltd.

Keltech Energies Ltd

Keltech Energies Ltd., formerly known as Karnataka Explosives (KEL) is part of Chowgule Group and engaged in the manufacture of Industrial explosives (inst. cap.: 37000 tpa) and Perlite products (inst. cap.: 6900 tpa). The company has it's works at Vishwasnagar in Udupi district of Karnataka, Waidhan and Jamudigram in Sidhi and Shahdol districts respectively of Madhya Pradesh, and Chrapur & Nag...> More

Keltech Energies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   128
EPS - TTM () [*S] 84.45
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.10
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.19
Book Value / Share () [*S] 472.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.70
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Keltech Energies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 50.31 47.63 5.63
Other Income 0.03 -
Total Income 50.34 47.63 5.69
Total Expenses 42.57 43.41 -1.94
Operating Profit 7.77 4.22 84.12
Net Profit 4.24 1.61 163.35
Equity Capital 1 1 -
Keltech Energies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Amal 142.00 -0.04 133.91
Kilburn Chemical 112.10 -0.80 132.95
Vipul Organics 169.45 1.16 130.82
Keltech Energies 1275.00 -0.82 127.50
Ram Minerals 6.08 0.00 125.13
Tanfac Inds. 118.20 0.04 117.96
Kavit Industries 18.00 4.05 111.47
Keltech Energies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.23
Banks/FIs 0.14
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 38.12
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.51
Keltech Energies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.92% NA 0.06% -0.85%
1 Month -22.68% NA -1.56% -0.82%
3 Month -2.31% NA 1.62% 1.01%
6 Month 4.99% NA 5.00% 4.37%
1 Year 84.76% NA 16.65% 16.15%
3 Year 87.22% NA 16.72% 18.41%

Keltech Energies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1271.00
1313.80
Week Low/High 1190.00
1400.00
Month Low/High 1190.00
1656.00
YEAR Low/High 652.00
2169.00
All TIME Low/High 4.05
2169.00

