Kemistar Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 531163 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE971L01029
BSE 11:52 | 18 Jan Kemistar Corporation Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kemistar Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 18.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 17.20
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 18.05
52-Week low 15.62
P/E 58.23
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 18.05
Buy Qty 1700.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Kemistar Corporation Ltd.

Kemistar Corporation Ltd

Kemistar Corporation Ltd is in the business of chemical and agro chemical. The company deals in the various products of chemical and and allied products. The company was incorporated in the year 1994. The company has acquired running business through stock purchase of AGR-EH Technologies Pvt Ltd which is having manufacturing plant at Sanand, near Ahmedabad. The key reason to doing manufacturing...> More

Kemistar Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.31
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 58.23
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.71
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.23
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kemistar Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.42 0.35 305.71
Other Income 0.02 -
Total Income 1.43 0.35 308.57
Total Expenses 1.41 0.34 314.71
Operating Profit 0.03 0.01 200
Net Profit 0.03 0.01 200
Equity Capital 1.87 0.67 -
> More on Kemistar Corporation Ltd Financials Results

Kemistar Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ghushine Fintrra 7.05 4.14 3.48
Agrimony Comm. 3.00 0.00 3.42
Positive Electr. 10.58 0.00 3.39
Kemistar Corp. 18.05 4.94 3.38
Amraworld Agrico 0.28 3.70 3.37
Oswal Yarns 8.30 0.00 3.33
Rotographics (I) 9.25 -4.64 3.33
> More on Kemistar Corporation Ltd Peer Group

Kemistar Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 11.33
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 87.37
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.30
> More on Kemistar Corporation Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kemistar Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Kemistar Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 18.05
18.05
Week Low/High 0.00
18.05
Month Low/High 0.00
18.05
YEAR Low/High 15.62
18.00
All TIME Low/High 0.70
45.00

