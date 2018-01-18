You are here » Home
» Company
» Kemistar Corporation Ltd
Kemistar Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 531163
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE971L01029
|
BSE
11:52 | 18 Jan
|
Kemistar Corporation Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Kemistar Corporation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|18.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|17.20
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|18.05
|52-Week low
|15.62
|P/E
|58.23
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|18.05
|Buy Qty
|1700.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|58.23
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|18.05
|CLOSE
|17.20
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|18.05
|52-Week low
|15.62
|P/E
|58.23
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|18.05
|Buy Qty
|1700.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|58.23
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3.38
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Kemistar Corporation Ltd.
Kemistar Corporation Ltd
Kemistar Corporation Ltd is in the business of chemical and agro chemical. The company deals in the various products of chemical and and allied products. The company was incorporated in the year 1994.
The company has acquired running business through stock purchase of AGR-EH Technologies Pvt Ltd which is having manufacturing plant at Sanand, near Ahmedabad. The key reason to doing manufacturing...> More
Kemistar Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Kemistar Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Kemistar Corporation Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.42
|0.35
|305.71
|Other Income
|0.02
|
|-
|Total Income
|1.43
|0.35
|308.57
|Total Expenses
|1.41
|0.34
|314.71
|Operating Profit
|0.03
|0.01
|200
|Net Profit
|0.03
|0.01
|200
|Equity Capital
|1.87
|0.67
| -
Kemistar Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Kemistar Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kemistar Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Kemistar Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|18.05
|
|18.05
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|18.05
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|18.05
|YEAR Low/High
|15.62
|
|18.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.70
|
|45.00
Quick Links for Kemistar Corporation: