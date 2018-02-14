JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Kemp & Co Ltd

Kemp & Co Ltd.

BSE: 506530 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE060E01018
BSE LIVE 10:44 | 09 Mar 590.00 18.00
(3.15%)
OPEN

590.00

 HIGH

590.00

 LOW

590.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kemp & Co Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 590.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 572.00
VOLUME 17
52-Week high 607.70
52-Week low 205.50
P/E 30.06
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 64
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 600.60
Sell Qty 15.00
OPEN 590.00
CLOSE 572.00
VOLUME 17
52-Week high 607.70
52-Week low 205.50
P/E 30.06
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 64
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 600.60
Sell Qty 15.00

About Kemp & Co Ltd.

Kemp & Co Ltd

Incorporated in the State of Maharashtra, Kemp & Company Limited (KCL) is engaged in the business of manufacture of Plastic Moulded Goods. KCL has re-organised its business activities. Greater emphasis is placed onhigh value added products like office partition systems, executive sitting systems etc., which have high growth Potential. First phase of the expansion project has been completed as p...> More

Kemp & Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   64
EPS - TTM () [*S] 19.63
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 30.06
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 02 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 691.99
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.85
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kemp & Co Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.84 0.77 9.09
Other Income 0.71 0.01 7000
Total Income 1.55 0.78 98.72
Total Expenses 0.92 1.21 -23.97
Operating Profit 0.63 -0.43 246.51
Net Profit 1.41 -0.38 471.05
Equity Capital 1.08 1.08 -
> More on Kemp & Co Ltd Financials Results

Kemp & Co Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Fervent Synerg. 23.50 -1.88 70.50
Prime Customer 199.50 6.15 69.63
Ejecta Marketing 46.90 -1.99 68.38
Kemp & Co. 590.00 3.15 63.72
Ushdev Intl. 1.81 -4.74 61.27
Lahoti Overseas 20.60 -0.72 60.05
Anisha Impex 35.95 4.96 59.07
> More on Kemp & Co Ltd Peer Group

Kemp & Co Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.51
Banks/FIs 0.14
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.70
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.86
> More on Kemp & Co Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kemp & Co Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.07% -0.90%
1 Month 1.55% NA -1.54% -0.87%
3 Month NA NA 1.64% 0.96%
6 Month NA NA 5.02% 4.32%
1 Year NA NA 16.67% 16.10%
3 Year NA NA 16.74% 18.35%

Kemp & Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 590.00
590.00
Week Low/High 590.00
590.00
Month Low/High 552.05
591.00
YEAR Low/High 205.50
608.00
All TIME Low/High 12.85
608.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Kemp & Co: