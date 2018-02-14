Kemp & Co Ltd.
|BSE: 506530
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE060E01018
|BSE LIVE 10:44 | 09 Mar
|590.00
|
18.00
(3.15%)
|
OPEN
590.00
|
HIGH
590.00
|
LOW
590.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Kemp & Co Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|590.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|572.00
|VOLUME
|17
|52-Week high
|607.70
|52-Week low
|205.50
|P/E
|30.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|64
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|600.60
|Sell Qty
|15.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|30.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|64
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|590.00
|CLOSE
|572.00
|VOLUME
|17
|52-Week high
|607.70
|52-Week low
|205.50
|P/E
|30.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|64
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|600.60
|Sell Qty
|15.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|30.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|63.72
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Kemp & Co Ltd.
Incorporated in the State of Maharashtra, Kemp & Company Limited (KCL) is engaged in the business of manufacture of Plastic Moulded Goods. KCL has re-organised its business activities. Greater emphasis is placed onhigh value added products like office partition systems, executive sitting systems etc., which have high growth Potential. First phase of the expansion project has been completed as p...> More
Kemp & Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|64
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|19.63
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|30.06
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|02 Sep 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|691.99
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.85
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ending 30Th September 2017
-
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Kemp & Co Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.84
|0.77
|9.09
|Other Income
|0.71
|0.01
|7000
|Total Income
|1.55
|0.78
|98.72
|Total Expenses
|0.92
|1.21
|-23.97
|Operating Profit
|0.63
|-0.43
|246.51
|Net Profit
|1.41
|-0.38
|471.05
|Equity Capital
|1.08
|1.08
|-
Kemp & Co Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Fervent Synerg.
|23.50
|-1.88
|70.50
|Prime Customer
|199.50
|6.15
|69.63
|Ejecta Marketing
|46.90
|-1.99
|68.38
|Kemp & Co.
|590.00
|3.15
|63.72
|Ushdev Intl.
|1.81
|-4.74
|61.27
|Lahoti Overseas
|20.60
|-0.72
|60.05
|Anisha Impex
|35.95
|4.96
|59.07
Kemp & Co Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kemp & Co Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.90%
|1 Month
|1.55%
|NA
|-1.54%
|-0.87%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.64%
|0.96%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.02%
|4.32%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.67%
|16.10%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.74%
|18.35%
Kemp & Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|590.00
|
|590.00
|Week Low/High
|590.00
|
|590.00
|Month Low/High
|552.05
|
|591.00
|YEAR Low/High
|205.50
|
|608.00
|All TIME Low/High
|12.85
|
|608.00
Quick Links for Kemp & Co:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices